Today’s top business headlines: Comcast hack, the lawsuit against Google, and Apple’s patent dispute

Comcast data hack affects nearly 36 million: The telecommunications company suffered a massive data hack that it says has compromised the "sensitive information" of millions of Xfinity customers. Hackers have access to user names, "hashed" passwords (those run through an encryption algorithm to turn them into ciphertext that is illegible to humans), and possibly even some more personal information, such as customers' birth dates and Social Security numbers.

Google might owe you money, too: First Apple, now Google. The latter will pay back hundreds of millions of dollars to consumers following accusations of anti-competitive practices regarding its Android app store, through which the tech giant has earned billions in commissions.

Apple is pulling two of its newest smartwatches from the market: A patent lawsuit from medical technology company Masimo accuses Apple of copying its blood oxygen measurement technology and incorporating it into two of the latest Apple watch iterations, the Series 9 and Ultra 2. Apple is pausing sales to ensure that it complies with International Trade Commission regulations, and will remove the products from online on Thursday and stores on Sunday—right before Christmas.

Will RTO ever truly be realized? 2024 doesn't look promising: Office leases are expiring, loans are reaching the end of their extension periods, and building vacancy rates are at a record high of 13.6%, according to data firm CoStar Group. It's looking increasingly possible that the office of the future may just be your home.