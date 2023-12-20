After 34 years, Texas might finally get a high-speed rail line between Dallas and Houston

BY Benton Graham6 minute read

Dallas and Houston are two of the country’s largest cities, separated by just 240 miles. But despite the fact that Texans regularly make the journey, there hasn’t been any innovation on the route in years. A high-speed rail project aims to change that by using Japanese technology to power 200-mile-per-hour trains.

Texas Central, a private company, launched the project with significant backing from Texas investors in 2014. It planned to connect North Texas to Houston with a stop in the Brazos Valley near Texas A&M University. The train would reduce the hours-long drive to 90 minutes between the state’s two biggest cities, and represented the most advanced effort toward Texas high-speed rail since a failed project in the 1990s. However, as the pandemic wreaked havoc on the transportation industry, many thought the project was doomed. That is until recently, when two key developments breathed new life into the project. Amtrak entered the picture as a potential partner in August, and then the project won a $500,000 Corridor ID grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Railroad Administration (FRA) to develop a scope of work and budget. “We believe, at least, that there’s a good market in Texas, and particularly between Dallas and Houston, based on the mileage but also the congestion in between and just the amount of people going back and forth,” FRA Deputy Administrator Jennifer Mitchell says, adding that the FRA was pleased to see Amtrak’s involvement. The move gave the federal agency more clarity around the project’s future after Texas Central’s board disbanded in 2022.

[Station concept rendering: Texas Central] For now, Texas Central and Amtrak are keeping their next moves close to the vest. An Amtrak spokesperson said they wouldn’t have updates on the project until 2024. But excitement about high-speed rail nationwide is building. The Brightline West project, which would connect Las Vegas and Los Angeles, and the California High-Speed Rail project, which would eventually cover much of the state, both won $3 billion grants from the FRA. Brightline also opened its not-quite high-speed rail line in Florida, which runs from Orlando to Miami, in September. Meg Merritt, a lecturer at the University of Texas at Austin, says seeing a private rail project succeed in a Republican-led state like Florida could be an encouraging sign for Texas, noting, “You can’t say with a straight face that rail can’t happen and be successful in a red state because it’s really looking that way.” But that hasn’t always been the case. The path to high-speed rail in Texas has been more like a roller coaster since the Texas Legislature created the Texas High-Speed Rail Authority in 1989. Companies from France and Germany vied for the rights to construct the rail. Curiously, Southwest Airlines played a sizable role in selecting the rail operator. The airline’s outsize influence in legislative hearings signaled its dominant presence in the state’s transportation ecosystem, and its desire to protect one of its most lucrative routes.

“They were not real excited about the prospect because at that time in 1990, the Texas market was a much bigger part of their financial underpinnings than it is today,” says Allan Rutter, a research scientist at the Texas Transportation Institute who served as the Texas High-Speed Rail Authority’s deputy executive director in the 1990s. A Southwest spokesperson said the airline doesn’t take issue with all high-speed rail projects. “Southwest has yet to identify a rail project that has not collapsed under its own financial weight without taxpayer subsidies,” the spokesperson wrote in a statement. [Station concept rendering: Texas Central] Back in 1994, the French company that won the Texas high-speed rail franchise, Train à Grande Vitesse, failed to meet a financial deadline, and shortly thereafter, with no operator, the state’s high-speed rail movement petered out. Other projects gained little traction in the decades that passed, until the Texas Central project emerged in 2014.

Prior to the Amtrak announcement, Texas Central had accomplished a few important milestones. The FRA approved the project in 2020 and issued an environmental impact statement. In 2022, the Texas Supreme Court gave it eminent domain authority. Rutter says Houston to Dallas is, in many ways, the sweet spot for high-speed rail, due to the size of the cities, the distance between them, and the route’s relatively friendly topography, particularly compared to California. But it does present challenges. “It’s expensive, just expensive everywhere. The other countries have done it because they’ve been willing to spend the money or subsidize the service or subsidize its construction so that its operation breaks even,” he says. In 2020, the project was estimated to cost $30 billion.

One of the costliest—and most contentious—aspects of high-speed rail is land acquisition. Rutter notes that the Texas Railroad Commission in the 1990s required the rail company to hold public hearings in all counties that could possibly have rail. Opposition was fierce, and Rutter says it has likely grown thanks to the organizing power of social media. While there is optimism that Texas Central has deals in place to acquire land, experts are generally uncertain what the operation even looks like at this point. “I know there’s somebody that Amtrak has been talking to,” Rutter says. Merritt adds: “We don’t know who’s in charge. It’s a question mark.”

An August news release quotes Texas Central CEO Michael Bui as saying, “This high-speed train, using advanced, proven Shinkansen technology, has the opportunity to revolutionize rail travel in the southern U.S., and we believe Amtrak could be the perfect partner to help us achieve that.” Texas Central did not respond to Fast Company’s requests for an interview. While leadership in Texas’s more liberal cities, including Houston, Dallas, Austin, and San Antonio, have taken to the idea of high-speed rail, fossil fuels and highway building remain part of the state’s fabric. According to Climate Trace, Dallas produces the third-most and Houston the fourth-most greenhouse gas emissions of U.S. cities. The Texas State Highway Fund, a huge pot of transportation money, is constitutionally mandated to be spent almost entirely on roadways. Some Texas Republicans have tried to quash high-speed rail, though Representative Troy Nehls, a Republican, recently voiced support for the project. “TxDOT unabashedly will tell you, ‘We’re not an intercity passenger rail agency, we’re a highway agency,’” Merritt says, adding that intercity rail is something that should be both economically and environmentally beneficial in a way that appeals to a broad swath of the political spectrum. TxDOT also won Corridor ID funding for intercity rail projects, including a lower-speed train from Houston to Dallas.