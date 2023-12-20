BY Deniz Kahramaner4 minute read

We at Atlasa Smarter Real Estate have compiled our learnings from helping home buyers and sellers optimize their properties. In this first of a two-part series, I’ll share nine insights to help you manage your rental property in the Bay Area and maximize your investment. 1. FLUSH WATER HEATERS ANNUALLY One of the most crucial yet often overlooked maintenance tasks for rental property owners and managers is flushing the water heater annually. This can be a DIY project, or it can be handled by a plumber.

This process is essential for removing sediment that builds up at the bottom of the tank. If left unchecked, this sediment can solidify into a concrete-like mass, significantly reducing the water heater’s efficiency and lifespan. Corrosion caused by the sediment can also lead to leaks and emergency replacements. The flushing process is relatively simple and involves turning off the heat source, draining the tank, inspecting the draining water, and flushing it in bursts until the water runs clear. Flushing a water heater once per year not only extends the life of the water heater but also ensures its optimal performance.

2. CHANGE OUT HVAC FILTERS AND PERFORM PROPER HVAC MAINTENANCE Proper HVAC maintenance, especially changing the air filter, is vital for maintaining air quality and the efficiency of your rental property’s system. Air filters should be changed once per year for occasional use, twice per year for more frequent use, and after fire season. Rental property owners and managers should use the less costly, basic manufacturer-recommended filters and avoid the more costly and overly dense hypoallergenic filters, which can clog quickly and strain the system. More expensive air filters are often less efficient than those recommended by the manufacturer.

Initially, it’s advisable to change filters monthly due to construction dust, shifting to a quarterly schedule thereafter. Regular filter changes protect the system from dust and debris recirculating throughout the home, prolonging the HVAC system’s life and improving air quality. Most home warranty plans will cover the HVAC filter change. 3. HIRE A HANDYMAN TO PATCH ANY CRACKS ON THE EXTERIOR PAINT OR STUCCO

Regularly inspecting and repairing cracks in exterior paint or stucco is critical for maintaining a property’s structural integrity and aesthetic appeal. Small gaps can be sealed using products like Supreme Silicone or Dynaflex 230, while larger gaps may require a more robust spray foam. Sealing and patching cracks on the exterior of your rental property not only enhances its appearance, but also prevents water infiltration and further damage. 4. ROUTINELY USE CLEANING PRODUCTS IN DRAIN LINES

For those with cast iron drain lines, regular maintenance is crucial. Using products like Clorox, Drain-O, and dishwashing liquid in various parts of the plumbing system, such as toilets, sinks, garbage disposals, and bathtubs, helps keep the lines clear and prevents buildup. Simple drain maintenance can avert costly repairs and ensure the longevity of your plumbing system.

5. USE DRAIN LINES PROPERLY Washing food, oil, and grease down drains should be avoided, as these substances can harden in the pipes and cause blockages. Instead, ensure all food, grease, fat and oil is disposed in the trash and sink strainers are used to catch solids. Paper towels, dental floss, disposable wipes (even the flushable kind), and feminine product should be thrown in the trash, not flushed, as these can all cause sewer pipe clogs.

Regular maintenance and mindful usage of drain lines can prevent many common plumbing issues. 6. INSTALL AN EARTHQUAKE SHUTOFF VALVE ON THE MAIN GAS LINE Given the seismic activity in the Bay Area, installing an earthquake shutoff valve on your rental property’s main gas line is a prudent safety measure. If your piping contains something flammable like natural gas and it breaks during an earthquake, it feeds the fire that follows the earthquake. That’s where the seismic gas shutoff valve comes in.

These valves automatically shut off the gas supply during an earthquake, preventing potential fires. If the ground shakes, the valve shuts, and can be easily reopened once the earthquake is over. Earthquake shutoff valves are designed to activate only during significant vibrations, making them a reliable safety feature for any rental property in earthquake-prone areas. 7. PUT A DRAIN PAN UNDERNEATH THE WASHER

Installing a washing machine drain pan is a simple yet effective way to prevent water damage from leaks or overflows. The drain pan slides under a washing machine and provides a first line of defense against leaks, spillage, or dripping. It can also protect floors from condensation. Drain pans typically use either bottom or side drains to channel water out of the pan to a floor drain. The washer pan connects to a drain-waste-vent system via a drain fitting and PVC pipe.

Regular checks and cleaning of the pan are necessary to protect against future leaks and extend the life of the pan. 8. INSTALL A SMART WATER ASSISTANT Smart water assistants, controlled via smartphone apps, are becoming increasingly popular.

These devices offer benefits like automatic leak detection, water consumption monitoring, and remote control of water supply, which can help prevent thousands of dollars in water damage. Some smart water devices currently available on the market are Phyn, Flo, YoLink, Flume, BlueBot, and more. However, there are a few cons to consider such as reliance on WiFi and the need for professional installation. These are electronic devices that could have bugs or malfunctions that impact water shut-off at your rental property. 9. ADDRESS ALL ITEMS IN PEST REPORTS

Regular pest inspections and addressing all issues outlined in pest reports are crucial for home maintenance. Pests like termites and wood-boring beetles can cause significant damage if not treated. Rental property owners and managers should take these reports seriously and act promptly to prevent the spread and worsening of infestations. This is a practical guide for rental property owners and managers in the San Francisco Bay Area, focusing on essential maintenance tasks to keep their property in top condition. Stay tuned for more tips in part two of this series.