Every designer should be a feminist

The role of design in our lives has exploded in recent decades to become nearly ubiquitous and almost entirely unavoidable. It mediates our relationships, our work, our communication, our health, our communities, our sense of self. Few if any aspects of our existence are untouched by the design of artifacts, spaces, systems, and technologies. Design is often touted as an intervention for improving or optimizing our lives, which obscures its role in reflecting and perpetuating deeply embedded power structures in society that oppress people, exploit labor, and deplete resources. We tend to overestimate how much of design’s negative impact is due to individual designers’ implicit bias, while overlooking how deeply entangled it is in complex power structures and deeply rooted systems of oppression.

Occasionally, it is possible to draw a line directly from a decision made by a designer to an instance of blatant oppression, such as automated soap dispensers that don’t recognize hands with dark skin or an airport scanning machine that allows bodies to be read only as male or female. But the ways in which design reinforces oppression are most often not so clear, webbed in systems and processes that are much more complex than one ignorant decision. When design is part of the solution, it is also inevitably part of the problem, too.

Design is an activity that humans have always done. It was only relatively recently professionalized as the discipline that we understand it as today. In Design, When Everybody Designs, Ezio Manzini writes that “in a world in rapid and profound transformation, we are all designers,” including individuals, organizations, businesses, public entities, cities, and nation-states. However, as Sasha Constanza-Chock argues in Design Justice, inclusive visions of design as a universal human activity conflict with the political and economic realities of the discipline. “True, everyone designs,” they write, “but only certain kinds of design work are acknowledged, valorized, remunerated and credited.”