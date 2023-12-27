From Ozempic pens to Taylor Swift’s favorite accessories: 12 objects that defined 2023

BY Rob Walker9 minute read

It’s the time of year when we all look back and ask ourselves: Wait, what just happened? And as usual, there are many ways to answer that question at the end of 2023. Sometimes, it seemed like 12 straight months of division and conflict over everything from politics to kitchen stoves to the implications of AI for creative workers. Then again, other things seemed to bring us together: Barbie, anything to do with Taylor Swift, and possibly Grimace. So it’s time for my annual ritual appraisal of the objects that defined the year—the dozen most significant things we made, obsessed over, bought, or made fun of on TikTok in 2023, and what they reveal about the culture, and where it might be headed next.