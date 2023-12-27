From Ozempic pens to Taylor Swift’s favorite accessories: 12 objects that defined 2023

It’s the time of year when we all look back and ask ourselves: Wait, what just happened? And as usual, there are many ways to answer that question at the end of 2023. Sometimes, it seemed like 12 straight months of division and conflict over everything from politics to kitchen stoves to the implications of AI for creative workers. Then again, other things seemed to bring us together: Barbie, anything to do with Taylor Swift, and possibly Grimace. So it’s time for my annual ritual appraisal of the objects that defined the year—the dozen most significant things we made, obsessed over, bought, or made fun of on TikTok in 2023, and what they reveal about the culture, and where it might be headed next.
The Dylan Mulvaney Bud Light can
In a seemingly routine social media post, transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney briefly showed off a custom can Bud Light had sent, featuring her image. What followed was anything but routine: A slew of conservative politicians, pundits, and celebrities seized on Mulvaney’s video as an example of “wokeness” run amok. “This was one single can given to one social media influencer,” Anheuser-Busch told wholesalers, attempting to tamp down the controversy by explaining the can’s design wasn’t changing—but it was too late. Sales took a hit; A-B’s tepid defense hurt its decades of allyship with LGBTQ+ consumers; and Model Especial overtook Bud Light as the top-selling beer in America. By one estimate, Bud Light sales remain down 30% by volume, and A-B recently announced its U.S. marketing chief is stepping down; the controversy echoed through pop and retail culture, from Garth Brooks to Target.
The giant rooftop X
Here’s another angle I forgot I had that shows the X strobing.— Christopher J. Beale (@realchrisjbeale) July 29, 2023
Also, my apartment building needs a bath. pic.twitter.com/t66erPuDlL
In January, the rapidly downsizing company then still known as Twitter auctioned off hundreds of office objects, including standing desks and espresso machines, as well as brand relics like a four-foot-high statue depicting its bird logo (which reportedly sold for about $100,000). Six months later, owner Elon Musk gave the company a new, more sci-fi, and hard-edged name: X. The change was most notably marked by the installation of a 30-foot-tall steel X, outfitted with flashing lights, on the roof of the company’s headquarters, looking like a comic book supervillain’s lair, or maybe a Blade Runner-themed nightclub. Neighbors complained—particularly about the flashing lights—and after initially denying official inspectors access to the sign, the newly branded X dismantled it. San Francisco’s Department of Building Inspection dryly brought the rogue branding event to a close: “The property owner will be assessed fees for the unpermitted installation of the illuminated structure.”
The Trump mug shot mug (and T-shirt and wrapping paper . . . )
Just hours after Donald J. Trump became the first former president known to have had his mug shot taken, the stern portrait from his booking at Fulton County Jail in Atlanta was slathered across various items in his campaign’s merch store: $25 for a mug, $34 for a T-shirt, $15 for a koozie, each featuring the image paired with the phrase “Never Surrender” (an interesting choice, given that the booking involved literally surrendering to authorities). The mug shot also appeared in direct fundraising appeals to supporters—and on merch sold by Trump opponents. Thanks to AI imagery and photo-editing software, various made-up Trump mug shots adorned merch from supporters, Etsy sellers, and others, well before the real mug shot was taken. Still, Axios noted that the real one was “instantly iconic,” and the Trump campaign vowed to “come after” any “scammer” using it to make money. Critics lamented the merch-ification of politics as another sign of declining public discourse—and the Trump campaign announced the image had helped raise more than $7 million in a matter of days. For good measure, it offered “Never Surrender wrapping paper,” featuring the mug-shot image with a Santa hat photoshopped onto the candidate’s head for $35.
Taylor Swift friendship bracelets
Time Person of the Year Taylor Swift, deep into the Eras tour that will reportedly gross more than $1 billion, doesn’t just inspire workaday music merch; instead, her fans have created an entire participatory material ecosystem built around making, showing off on social media, and swapping friendship bracelets. The craft-class-throwback bonding activity was supposedly inspired by a lyric in her song, “You’re on Your Own, Kid.” Constructed of beads and a stretchy string, the bracelets often spell out messages—and the trend got extra attention when Kansas City Chiefs football star, Travis Kelce, supposedly tried to give one to Swift that incorporated his phone number. That apparently didn’t work, but the two did meet and—as you can’t possibly have avoided knowing—began dating, to the delight of Swifties and the NFL. Sales of Kelce’s jersey immediately spiked, but more recently, Swift was spotted wearing a bracelet beaded to spell TRAV, and available for $21 from a Missouri jewelry brand with a bunch of Swiftie bracelets, which cautions “small shipping delays” to those who want their own.
The Alabama Riverfront brawl folding chair
When a group of white boaters physically attacked a Black riverboat captain who had informed them their vessel needed to be moved, the situation rapidly devolved into an all-out melee, with Black onlookers (including one who swam onto the scene) joining in to aid the captain. Not surprisingly, videos of the brawl, which included one person deploying a folding chair as an impromptu weapon, quickly went viral. But very surprisingly, the meme morphed into an impromptu design history lesson when it was pointed out that an early folding-chair design was patented by a Black inventor, Nathaniel Alexander, in 1911. This inspired another wave of attention, from chair-design deep dives to folding-chair Etsy products to, of course, more social media jokes: “Nathaniel Alexander designed the folding chair,” said one tweet, “for his descendants to be used [sic] for times like this!”
McDonald’s Grimace Crocs
Brand team-ups have become a numbingly familiar tactic, but something about Grimace Crocs stands out. The purple, faux-fur-lined clogs were one of several McDonald’s x Crocs clog models priced at $75 (there were also Birdie and Hamburglar variations; matching socks cost $20), capping a big year for the fast food giant’s blobby purple character. (Earlier, a nostalgia-driven Grimace shake Happy Meal promotion was turbocharged by a weird TikTok fad.) Often, megabrands engaging in apparel team-ups seek cutting-edge partners—McDonald’s has worked with skater brand Palace, for example—but Crocs, which has defied the disapproval of tastemakers for decades, is a different sort of collaborator, wildly popular despite (or because of) its priority on comfort over fashion. Add a childish mascot, and what could be cooler?
Induction stoves
Of all the culture-war disagreements to boil over this year, the most unexpected may have been the heated controversy over gas stoves. After a Consumer Product Safety Commission official noted concern over the health and environmental impacts of the stove, an immediate backlash pushed the CPSC—and the White House—to explicitly deny a federal ban was in the works. But the cooked-up dispute also turned out to be a kind of accidental branding campaign for induction stoves as a gas replacement. Unlike traditional electric stoves that rely on heated coils, induction stoves “use a magnetic field to transfer electricity directly to a pan, not the surface of the stove,” Fast Company’s Adele Peters explained. This is more efficient, and proponents (like celebrity chef Alison Roman) say it’s a superior cooking tool. The New Republic (not traditionally known for views on consumer appliances) pointed out that participants in a study measuring air quality improvements from using an induction stove didn’t want their gas stoves back.
The Barbie Barbie
One way to boost sales: See to it that your flagship product inspires the year’s top film, grossing more than $1.5 billion worldwide. It wasn’t the first toy-inspired entertainment, but Barbie, the movie, was a cultural force that no doubt put Barbie, the doll, atop many shopping and wish lists. Barbie sales (including her toy friends and accoutrements) helped insulate Mattel from a challenging toy market that saw slower sales elsewhere in its portfolio and chief rival Hasbro recently announcing 1,100 layoffs. The film’s release represented the crest of a “pink wave” of Barbiecore fashion and merch, from an official team-up with the Gap to tie-ins in Roblox. Barbie variations continued as usual, but the popular standout has to be the official Barbie The Movie Barbie, based on Margot Robbie’s portrayal of the doll in a pink gingham dress—resulting in a doll based on a movie based on a doll.
Hollywood picket signs
It was a big year for labor battles, from autoworker strikes to the steady unionization of Starbucks. But the flashiest strikes were in Hollywood, where both writers and actors demanded new terms from entertainment giants in response to the streaming revolution—and the coming artificial intelligence revolution. Despite all the tech-concerns, the writers in particular scored public-opinion points with a distinctly analog form: clever picket signs. AI was a popular theme, with examples like “ChatGPT doesn’t have childhood trauma” and “Wrote ChatGPT This.” The signs spread via social media and a rash of best-of lists, and both the writers and actors came to new agreements, and seemed to extract important concessions from the studios.
The Ozempic injection pen
Ozempic, a brand of the diabetes drug semaglutide, has become much more widely known for its off-label use as an appetite-suppressing weight-loss aid. It’s taken weekly, by self-administered injections with a pen-sized device. The drug is not cheap—it lists for $900 to $1,000 a month without insurance—but it’s become wildly popular, so much so that some who depend on it for diabetes treatment have had trouble keeping an adequate supply. As Ozempic maker Novo Nordisk (which now also markets the drug under the brand, Wegovy, specifically as an obesity treatment) and other semaglutide producers work on oral versions, the implications of a breakthrough drug that effectively combats obesity are just coming into view—some have already speculated about lower grocery sales, and the end of fashion’s body inclusivity movement.
Mschf’s Big Red Boots
For several years, the art vs. marketing collective Mschf has orchestrated various attention-grabbing stunts that often seemed designed to both troll and charm the internet. (One infamous example: Working with rapper Lil Nas X to release “Satan Shoes,” in the form of Nike sneakers altered with ink that included a drop of blood; Nike sued.) This year, the outfit offered a more innocent, almost charming, product: $350 big red boots—named Big Red Boots—that look like they’d stumbled out of an Astro Boy cartoon. Completely impractical, with feet the size of footballs, the boots were quickly snapped up and worn in the wild (and on Instagram). Mschf, which Fast Company named one of the most innovative companies of 2023, informed the New York Times that the boots were “not a satire.” The collective is currently enjoying its first museum retrospective, in Seoul.
Tesla’s Cybertruck
Four years after unveiling Tesla’s entry into the lucrative truck market, Elon Musk closed out 2023 with an event at the carmaker’s Austin Gigafactory where “at least 13” actual Cybertrucks were reportedly delivered to early buyers. Some Tesla faithful were dismayed that early targets for pricing and battery-charge ranges have been downgraded—sticker price is now some 50% higher—and Musk acknowledged the delays in getting the bulky and angular vehicle into production as well as challenges stemming from its exotic material decisions. But he emphasized features like shatterproof glass and a “bullet tough” frame, backing up its ready-for-Road Warrior aesthetic. “Here at Tesla,” Musk joked, “we have the finest in apocalypse technology.” Hilarious. Looking forward to 2024 yet?