The definitive ranking of 2023’s best and worst branding

To help us make sense of all the drama, we reached out to six designers, branding experts, and consultants and asked them for their opinion. We wanted to see if there was a way to quantify the madness: Was there an absolute best rebrand of 2023? How about the worst?

To get an answer, we set forth a simple ranking system. Each participant would rank 10 of the most talked-about rebrands from the year and share a bit about their thinking. From there, we tallied up everyone’s marks in order to get one final composite score.

Each participant received the following list of rebrands: HBO Max to Max; Twitter to X; Pepsi; Patreon; Reddit; Johnson & Johnson; Overstock to Bed Bath & Beyond; SiriusXM; Nickelodeon; Bolt.