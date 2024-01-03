How ESG has reshaped the rules and practices of responsible investing

BY FastCo Works5 minute read

When did ESG become so controversial? These three pillars of responsible investing—environmental, social, and (corporate) governance—and other ESG-adjacent notions (like “sustainability” or “responsibility”) have become the latest flashpoints in America’s culture wars. Even as investors have steered nearly $3 trillion toward funds deemed “sustainable,” confusion surrounding the different approaches to responsible investing has continued to stall progress. But such controversies should not diminish the critical importance of considering ESG factors when analyzing a company’s ability to manage material risks and take advantage of opportunities in a transitioning economy.

While environmentalists rail about oil-and-gas companies gaming investors—and former President Trump launches anti-electric-vehicle broadsides from the stump—the inconvenient truth is that both sides need each other. The clean energy transition requires more than solar panels, windmills, and batteries alone. Decarbonizing the economy will take decades and require the continued use of oil and minerals—only a quarter of which fuels passenger vehicles. In this media landscape of corporate heroes and villains, responsible investing means taking a close look at companies that are tackling financially material ESG risks and opportunities—and making hard calls about which of those can grow real shareholder value. “We should consider ESG the same way we consider any other financially material factors,” said Michelle Dunstan, chief responsibility officer at Janus Henderson Investors, during a panel at this year’s Fast Company Innovation Festival. “What is the impact on long-term cash flows, valuations, and cost of capital? What we’ve found is that paying attention to ESG factors leads to better risk-adjusted returns—and that’s good for clients everywhere.” Dunstan shared the stage at the Janus Henderson-sponsored event with Carolyn Kissane, a clinical professor at New York University, and Hitendra Wadhwa, founder of The Mentora Institute. Here are three key takeaways. (Scroll to the bottom to watch the entire panel discussion.) 1. ‘Leaders’ are defined by actions.

Rather than branding companies as inherently sustainable or unsustainable, we need a more nuanced approach. Integrating financially material ESG risks and opportunities into research and investment decisions should be “table stakes,” Dunstan says. This additional analytical lens better enables analysts to identify the most attractive long-term investment opportunities. It’s not about exclusions or values—it’s about financial impact.

For ESG-focused investing, Dunstan suggested investors group companies into one of three buckets. In the “Leaders” bucket are companies that have already thought deeply about their goals and business practices and reconfigured themselves accordingly. (The archetypal example might be Patagonia.) “Solutions” encompasses those leading the charge toward decarbonization, offering climate-tech goods and services or related solutions. (Orsted is the bellwether here.) Finally, “Improvers” defines the companies that may not be the “best of the best” today but have mapped out paths to this goal. This category includes “dirty” old-economy industries that have a vital role as the world transitions. (Think: copper mining or natural gas companies.) The key is recognizing that all three have critical roles to play in transforming the economy. Leaders are defined by their actions and behaviors because these ultimately affect performance. Human progress can’t be defined by profits or emissions alone, argued Wadhwa. Doing so risks falling afoul of “carbon tunnel syndrome,” which misses the forest for the offsets. “When we talk about ‘climate,’ shouldn’t we be talking about the climate in our society and within us as well, not just the physical climate?” he asked. “It’s not just about carbon, but a more holistic sense of what’s happening.” 2. ‘Solutions’ are getting investment dollars (and increased scrutiny).

Solutions have been turbocharged by the $500 billion in new spending and tax breaks for green manufacturing investments sprung loose by the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA). U.S. EV sales are booming, for example—as are auto industry profits. “We’re trying to invest in companies that will outperform investor expectations; strong secular growth is one way to do that,” Dunstan noted.

Companies embracing the IRA’s domestic manufacturing provisions will also benefit from untangling their sprawling offshore supply chains, which have received increased scrutiny in light of proposed SEC rules for “Scope 3” emissions. “We’ve developed an unexpected dependency on suppliers outside the United States that are not as clean as they could be,” said Kissane. “While the IRA is designed to motivate green industrialization here at home and in aligned countries, it will also have consequences up and down those chains.” 3. ‘Improvers’ will drive the transition for decades to come.

Finally, ESG-focused investment must reckon with the Improvers, those companies—from sectors like fossil fuels, mining, and utilities—that (like it or not) will power the world for decades to come. Underestimating the critical role of these Improvers in driving sustainable development means investors could miss out on opportunities. “I’m a little opposed to this idea of excluding entire industries,” said Kissane. “Once you understand our very complex energy system, it’s hard to say there shouldn’t be any investment in particular types of industry.” These “dirty”-but-necessary companies face risks as the world transitions. Therefore, this Improvers category focuses on those companies that can change with the times. Companies building resilience for the future—whether adapting to new regulations or changes in consumer behavior—should, in theory, outperform those that aren’t, Kissane explained. “And companies striving for improvements typically don’t just improve on one dimension, but on multiple dimensions,” she added. “This makes them very good long-term investment opportunities.”

Watch the full panel:

