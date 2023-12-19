Flipboard is the latest company to bet on fediverse tech as the future of the social web

The social publishing and reading app Flipboard is embracing interoperability with the fediverse.
The fediverse, a system of decentralized social networking services that includes Mastodon and video sharing software PeerTube, lets users of independently run social hubs see and interact with each other’s content. A common standardized protocol called ActivityPub lets independently owned servers in the fediverse talk to one another, similar to how industry standards make it possible to send email from one provider to another or link from one website to another.
As of this week, 25 publishers and creators on Flipboard—including outlets Fast Company and the Christian Science Monitor, and activist Erin Brockovich—will become accessible across the fediverse. And in January, anyone in the fediverse, including account holders on different Mastodon systems, should be able to follow anyone who’s publicly sharing content on Flipboard. They’ll also have the ability to comment and reply to Flipboard posts. By April, Flipboard intends to let any of its users, in turn, follow anyone elsewhere on the fediverse. In essence, Flipboard is gaining broader social media functionality—maybe at the expense of the existing social media giants.
The fediverse, and systems like Mastodon that interconnect through it, are often seen as an alternative to proprietary social networks like Facebook, YouTube, TikTok, and X. Flipboard CEO Mike McCue says he first thought more seriously about fediverse technology after growing tired of Elon Musk’s leadership of X (formerly Twitter).
Speaking to Fast Company, McCue compares the growth of the technology to the early days of the World Wide Web, which came to supplant walled-off online services like AOL. “The more I dug in, the more I realized that this was going to be absolutely revolutionary,” he says.
Flipboard allows users to build virtual magazines and storyboards of content they find interesting. Founded in 2010, the site initially integrated closely with external social networks like Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram, but essentially built its own social ecosystem as those sites began restricting third-party access. But, McCue acknowledges, it’s historically been isolated from its social rivals. “That social layer is yet another walled garden,” he says.
Still, tearing down those walls doesn’t mean an end to moderation. Fediverse users still can generally create accounts on servers that share their values or focus on their interests—there are more than 9,000 Mastodon servers available—and server operators like Flipboard can generally choose what content to recommend or block. One potential advantage, as the fediverse grows, is that server operators can share tips on problematic content or users, or servers that prove to be hubs for unsavory material.