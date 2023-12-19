Flipboard is the latest company to bet on fediverse tech as the future of the social web

The fediverse, a system of decentralized social networking services that includes Mastodon and video sharing software PeerTube, lets users of independently run social hubs see and interact with each other’s content. A common standardized protocol called ActivityPub lets independently owned servers in the fediverse talk to one another, similar to how industry standards make it possible to send email from one provider to another or link from one website to another.

As of this week, 25 publishers and creators on Flipboard—including outlets Fast Company and the Christian Science Monitor, and activist Erin Brockovich—will become accessible across the fediverse. And in January, anyone in the fediverse, including account holders on different Mastodon systems, should be able to follow anyone who’s publicly sharing content on Flipboard. They’ll also have the ability to comment and reply to Flipboard posts. By April, Flipboard intends to let any of its users, in turn, follow anyone elsewhere on the fediverse. In essence, Flipboard is gaining broader social media functionality—maybe at the expense of the existing social media giants.

The fediverse, and systems like Mastodon that interconnect through it, are often seen as an alternative to proprietary social networks like Facebook, YouTube, TikTok, and X. Flipboard CEO Mike McCue says he first thought more seriously about fediverse technology after growing tired of Elon Musk’s leadership of X (formerly Twitter).