Tales from the picket lines: 6 workers on how strikes changed their lives in 2023

BY Kristin Toussaintlong read

This year was a monumental one for the labor movement, from teachers and actors to automakers and healthcare workers taking to picket lines. More than 500,000 workers were involved in 399 strikes throughout the year—a figure that’s more than double the number involved in strikes in 2022, which itself was a 60% increase from 2021.

That signifies the immense scale of this year’s actions; workers were walking out en masse, like the nearly 12,000 Hollywood writers who went on strike, and the 46,000 autoworkers who walked out at multiple different factories. And while some strikes were only a few days, others stretched on: the writers’ strike lasted 148 days, while the autoworkers’ 46-day action (though individual plants had different timelines) became the sector’s longest in 25 years. UAW workers picket outside of Ford’s Wayne Assembly Plant on September 26, 2023 in Wayne, Michigan. [Photo: Scott Olson/Getty Images] Though a record number of workers went on strike this year, they still represent just a tiny portion of American workers overall: Just 6% of private sector workers are unionized. Still, the strikes were broadly popular—or at least more Americans sided with the unions than the companies: 72% of Americans sympathized more with TV and film writers, while 19% supported the studios; just 9% of Americans supported the car companies over the striking autoworkers. These strikes made history, but what was it actually like to be on the front lines, or to be one of the union workers tasked with keeping the strike running smoothly? Below are first-person accounts from workers involved in five major strikes of 2023. These interviews have been condensed.

Alisha Chavez, K-2 Special Education Teacher

Portland Association of Teachers strike, 3 weeks It was a lot of emotions. It was exciting, but it was also very sad that we had to go on strike to fight for what students deserve and what teachers deserve in their working conditions. We have about 83 schools, and every morning all schools met at their site location. My school is right next to a high school, so we did our picket lines together, which was awesome because we have a staff of 30 and they have 110. Early in the morning, in the rain and cold, we started our lines. We had a morning huddle together and said either shared appreciations for people or how we were feeling. We’re all educators, so we’re really good at the social-emotional learning aspect, and so we knew that we needed to check in with each other because strikes are scary and it can cause a lot of fear, uncertainty, and doubt. Then we would sing “Solidarity Forever,” and start our morning pickets, chanting in front of our schools. Sometimes we met up with other schools to just to be in solidarity with each other. In the afternoon, we met as a whole, like the entire membership of 3,600 people. And we met at either our district’s main hub or other locations and marched. Teaching is exhausting, but striking was also very, very exhausting. It was a lot of emotional labor, as well as being on our feet all day. [Striking] was kind of our only option. We had been bargaining with the Portland Public Schools for 10 months, and we were getting nowhere with them on issues that I felt, and I know that our membership felt, weren’t unreasonable. Inflation is at an all time high. Our schools are, like, falling apart. We have rat infestations. Tiles are falling from the ceiling and falling on people’s heads. We didn’t have time to plan [lessons]. All of the things we we were asking for were huge to our sustainability as a workforce, and also to give students a better education. [It was Portland’s first-ever teachers strike.]

The community support was beautiful during the strike. We had parents and students showing up every single day to our strike line, as well as our afternoon rally. And at some of the schools, we had student leaders that were leading chants, so it was really beautiful to see them. They wanted better learning conditions as well, and they knew that our fight was really intertwined with their learning. There were student-led actions during our strike. There were also parent- and grandparent-led actions. It was really beautiful on the day we went back into work. It was a very fast transition back—we had a tentative agreement on Sunday night, and we went back to work on Monday with a two-hour late start. And so all of us teachers kind of looked at each other when we were going outside to go get the students. And when we walked outside, all the parents started cheering, and it brought us all to tears, because I feel like a majority of our parents are really with us. They really knew that we wanted safer schools for their kids, and that’s why we were here. Labor unions across the nation have been so strong, and I think a lot of people are seeing that our working conditions are pretty poor and so they wanted to fight with us. All the days we missed for students, we’re making those up in full, because we don’t want our students to lose instructional days. Of course we don’t, we did this for our kids. Sasha Stewart, TV Writer

Writers Guild of America Strike, 148 days [This strike] is probably one of the most important things I’ll ever do in my entire life. I think [producer, TV writer, and cochair of WGA’s negotiating committee] Chris Keyser put this in one of his videos that I found really inspiring, but he said [something like], “We have paid our debt to the writers who came before us and gave us everything that we have today, and now we have laid the foundation for the writers who are yet to come, to make sure they will continue to have writing as a sustainable career.” I just can’t think of anything more important than that in terms of my work in the Guild.

As a [strike] captain, our job was to act as organizers. In the East, we don’t have as many people [as WGA West in Los Angeles], so we all went wherever we were needed on whatever day we were needed. That often involved a lot of production pickets. But it also means making sure the pickets run smoothly, that people have enough water and sunscreen and food and signs, that we’re leading chants. One of my jobs was to organize our themed pickets with some other captains. We’d have speakers; if there was a theme about genre we had comedy writers . . . or if it was affinity groups, we had our Black writers salon or women writers salon. That was a great way to really show everybody why we were out there, and that we weren’t going to give up until we got what we’d earned. Striking WGA (Writers Guild of America) members picket with striking SAG-AFTRA members outside Netflix studios on September 22, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. [Photo: Mario Tama/Getty Images] We completely shut down productions, and that’s entirely thanks to Teamsters and IATSE and their locals not crossing our picket lines. That was not the case in [the last WGA strike in] 2007/08. We had enormous cross-union solidarity this time around. It was symbolic of how we were really a part of the entire labor movement, and we got support from the entire AFL-CIO. We got support from the teachers, unions, flight attendants, Amazon workers, Starbucks workers, and then we also attended their events. This labor movement is just building right now, and we are so excited to be the tip of the spear for our small part of it, but then also to keep helping every other union who is negotiating their contracts in this upcoming year. [Still], it was really hard. It felt like several full-time jobs—you go out in the morning to the picket line, and then you come home and you have to organize all these other pickets, and check in with your team and make sure they’re doing OK, and then try to get financial resources to members who need it. It was just nonstop. It was financially difficult [and] emotionally exhausting.

It took so, so much longer than it should have. It really hurt to hear how much our members and every other union member out there was hurting. And so it was a really heavy burden to know that you are fighting this fight and that there are people who are suffering, but they’re suffering because of these studios and their greed. And they’re going to keep suffering unless we win. But even when morale was low, solidarity never wavered. Even the people who were really, really in a lot of pain never once did they come to us and say “This is it, I’ve had enough, just take whatever they’re gonna give.” Without that [cross-union] solidarity, you can imagine that people are feeling a lot more pressure to cave because you’re feeling like, “Oh god, I’m putting people out of work.” But I think that this time we all realized, I’m not putting anybody out of work. The studios are doing this. They could end this at any time. If they can defeat us, then they’ll defeat you, too, but if we win, you will win. That was really powerful, that was a day-one thing. The first time we ever did a production shutdown, and it actually worked, we were like, Whoa. This is a different kind of strike. Angelica Mateo, Licensed Vocational Nurse

Kaiser Permanente Strike, 3 days For me, [striking] was life-changing, and it was extremely empowering. All of us Kaiser workers and healthcare workers came together, advocating for our patients and for each other, and it just was very inspiring to have everybody there with one goal and fighting for what we know is right.

Because we are healthcare workers, we can’t really strike indefinitely, and you have to actually give notice when you’re going to strike. We have patients that we need to take care of. I believe in the three days we were able to show how important we are to the organization, how much the company and the patients depend on us being there. And I think with the amazing contract that we were able to win, that statement was made, that showed how crucial we are to Kaiser. In the months leading up to it, we’re always informing our members of what’s going on, preparing them, letting them know that our contract is coming up and we need to start getting ready if we need to strike. As a strike captain, we had training on the weekends. I believe on September 30 we had a strike simulation training [of] what the strike might look like and what to expect, because it has been kind of a long time since we’ve had to strike and this was a lot of people’s—including myself—first time striking. We have people that are trained to be chanters. We have people that were doing outreach to our members to make sure that they were coming to the strike line. There are people that handle when the food gets delivered. Striking Kaiser Permanente workers hold signs as they march in front of the Kaiser Permanente Vallejo Medical Center on October 06, 2023 in Vallejo, California. [Photo: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images] [Even with that prep], the first day of the strike was nothing I’ve ever experienced. That first day, we were scheduled for people to start coming in at 5 a.m., so it’s still dark, and you’re not sure who’s going to show up. As people started to come in and we had a big line down the street of all of our members, it was inspiring. You don’t know what to expect, but it’s like, wow, you didn’t expect this. Just a huge line of people coming to check in and then everybody coming together, and just all the energy—it was incredible. We were ready to make a statement. We were ready to take a stand. That first day, it really set the tone for the next two days.

We got a lot of support from our patients because they had seen us on the news. They told us that they supported us, they were behind us, and they understood. We were there advocating for them because we want better patient care. We had been bargaining with the Kaiser executives for months, and they know too that [striking] is a last resort, and that’s exactly what it was. This was the largest healthcare strike in U.S. history, I’m just so proud of all of our members. And it’s part of a bigger picture within the labor movement of workers realizing that we only have so much power, and one of our biggest sources of power is our ability to withhold the labor that makes the money for everybody. All different kinds of unions came and striked with us. I’m glad that there’s that feeling of unity among all workers. Jodi Long, LA President, and Linda Powell, Executive Vice President

SAG-AFTRA Strike, 118 days Linda Powell: In New York, the first week we went on strike, we leaned on people who had been a part of the commercial strike years and years ago, because they were the ones who knew and could teach this next generation of members, like, this is what this means, this is what we have to do, this is our responsibility. And it was a real mobilization effort that I think was a huge lift and a successful lift. Jodi Long: And [we leaned on] the WGA, because they had been on strike for so many days before us. We were supporting them, our members were going out and going on their strike lines. But they also helped prepare us because they had an incredible strike captain organization structure, and so they kind of lent that to us, and we started to build on what they already understood. So it was really a two-pronged labor movement in terms of our industry, with the WGA and then us.

LP: [In the negotiating process], there’s this tight-knit group of negotiators and you’re in a room together or in Zoom rooms together for a period of time and the tension is building. And then when you finally make that decision that you’re going to pull that emergency cord, it’s both thrilling and scary. It’s a huge responsibility. But there was a release of tension as well. We pushed as far as we can, and now we’re going to take it bigger. I had been in Zoom negotiations, and the next day I’m out on the streets in New York and the amount of press completely took me by surprise, the amount of people interested in what we were talking about. We had been this tiny little group of people and suddenly we were a huge national story, and that was amazing. And the amount of energy that gave us, we felt validated. The amount of validation from both our membership showing up on the streets with us and the world turning to see what was going on was really a huge journey to go on. The issues that we were dealing with in our strike really touched a chord with so many different unions around the country and around the world, because the issue of AI is going to affect all of us in the next decade, the next year: the issue of wage compression and the wage gap that has gotten so massive. Our issues were not like, you know, boutique Hollywood issues. I think that’s why it resonated so much. The people who came out to march with us were autoworkers, flight attendants—everybody was coming out in solidarity, every rally we had unions from every different industry, musicians to autoworkers to nurses. And we’re going to pay it forward in the coming years when people need hands on deck. JL: At the end, at least for me, I felt the pressure. It’s a little bit of a pressure cooker, and it’s where your leverage is, how much leverage you have at any moment. And I felt in the end, there was pressure coming from the industry around us, because how much longer could we all stay out? There were more than 118 days that the industry had been on strike. And so we had to keep up the morale of our strike captains, the lines. It was really an industry-wide effort. People were giving haircuts, if they needed a haircut and couldn’t afford it. That was pretty astounding to me, the incredible support, besides, you know, the music and the disc jockeys. Masseuses were coming out with their chairs, come and have a massage for 10 or 15 minutes. That community building. But then towards the end, I was feeling [pressure]. And so it was a balancing act.

There was a period of time, I think it was like 10 days, where [the studios] walked away from the [negotiating] table. That time was crucial. I said, now is the time that we put the pressure on and we have as many people as we can on those lines. We have to show them the solidarity right now in numbers. And that’s what happened. The negotiating committee got on buses, and we went to each picket line across the city. We did our thing, answered questions, marched the lines with them. And I had found out from a WGA member, she said “You know, Jodi, they actually count how many people are on each line every day.” They knew what was going on. So we had to be out there in full force. And I really do feel that that was a slight tipping point. LP: It’s a little early for me to look at it and say, “This is what it meant.” Because it’s been hard. It’s been almost a year of dealing with this contract, and I’m gonna need some more time before I can have a real big-picture view of it. But even while it was happening, I thought to myself, You’re living through something important. You’re in the middle of something that is going to be discussed for years. JL: It has been a life-changing experience for me. I get a little emotional even just saying that. There were moments, especially when Linda and I were in those rooms with the CEOs, I kept thinking, How did I get here? I’m an actor. And yet, I felt that it was a seminal thing for me personally. I just kind of fell into it because I was elected to a certain position, and life takes you where it does, and then you have to just get with it and rise to that occasion, and do the best you can, and support the rest of the people that are working around you. Because if you’re a real team, that’s what you do. As actors, we work in teams—we don’t do it by ourselves. We do it with a group of people, put on a play or do a movie or television show. So we know how to do that. But this was more important in a way because it was affecting so many lives.

Something came to me from [playwright and director] George Wolfe: he said, “Joy is a form of resistance.” And I saw that every day on the picket lines. And it gives me great joy to know that we did the best we could in getting the best contract at this moment for our members. Tiffanie Simmons, Ford Assembly Plant in Wayne, Michigan

United Auto Workers Strike, 42 days It was life-changing, for myself and my family. I’m a second-generation Ford Motor Company employee. It’s my family business: I have three younger brothers [at Ford] and my father, who’s worked for Ford since I was 2 years old, [since] 1987. So being a part of the strike was monumental. I didn’t think that we would come out as victorious as we did as soon as we did. I was the only one of my family that was actively on strike. My brothers and my father, they work in a different building, so their building never got laid off. They continued to work through the strike. And the youngest of my brothers works at an entirely different facility, so he never touched the strike. It was a relief, because they [could give me] the support that I needed to get through it. It would have been chaos for our entire family to be on strike.

No one wanted to go on strike. Being on strike wasn’t something we were excited to do. This was about necessity. We needed to stand on that strong line, if for no other reason than to prove that we are capable of fighting this fight. I was taught as a child, you fight for what you believe in, you fight for what you deserve. We were backed into a corner, in this industry, where just showing our claws wasn’t good enough. We had to prove it. We were on strike for 42 days. I was there from beginning to end, whereas the typical strike for the average person would be a six-hour shift on the picket line once a week. A typical day for me, since I’m secretary of [the union’s] community service committee, was every night by midnight to 6 a.m., I am at the union hall, taking wood to gates [for fire pits], making sure people are fed, making sure people have hand warmers, making sure the hall is clean so they have a safe space to come, making sure picket signs get fixed. I lived here, every night, for 42 days. So there’s a whole team of us that actually didn’t get time off. We worked the entire strike as if we were working on the assembly line. I love what I do. Having a good job is important. But being involved in your union, that’s where it goes from work to purpose. I like being a beacon for my brothers and sisters. I like helping people. I like having a voice. I like being part of a machine that makes sure that we’re being treated fairly as people, as workers. It makes me proud. You can’t change something if you’re standing outside of it. You’ve got to go through it to get to it. So I’m going to always want to be on the front lines.