Credit Karma’s cofounder exits as company closes the books on a troubled year

Credit Karma’s Nichole Mustard is leaving the company she cofounded 16 years ago to hook up consumers with free access to their credit data, and then helped grow it into the world’s most valuable VC-backed personal finance company. Mustard, the chief revenue officer since 2014, is Credit Karma’s third known top executive to announce exit plans this year.

A Credit Karma spokesperson confirmed her departure, offering this brief statement: “I can confirm Nichole Mustard decided to leave the company, her contributions have been significant, and we wish her well.” Intuit, owner of TurboTax and QuickBooks, acquired Credit Karma mere weeks into the pandemic for a steep $7.1 billion. By then, the startup had given billions of credit reports away, and boasted some 100 million users. Credit Karma’s success following Intuit’s purchase, which marked one of 2020’s largest fintech buys, won Mustard accolades from major business publications including Fast Company. Her current estimated net worth, according to Forbes, is $390 million. But Intuit’s acquisition never proved to be a massive financial boon. Credit Karma cited “revenue challenges” in late 2022, and Intuit acknowledged in August that Credit Karma’s revenue had declined by 9% for the fiscal year 2023, to $1.6 billion.

Mustard’s exit from a company she reared from its baby stages also marks 2023’s third departure by a key member of the C-suite. Credit Karma’s first chief people officer, Colleen McCreary, who joined in 2018, left the company back in January. Once out the door, she blogged cryptically that she’d realized “some companies want a certain kind of cookie — and only that cookie.” “I may be a peanut butter chocolate chip (maybe a little allergic at first ????)” she wrote on Medium, but “that team cultivated only chocolate chip. . . . Sure, some of what they said was true, but also I was never going to fit in.” In September, Credit Karma’s chief marketing officer Greg Lull announced his own plans to resign, explaining he’d pivot into projects related to AI, efficiency, and internal tooling instead.

But the past year has been messy in other ways. Beyond the C-suite exodus, the FTC sued the company last year for allegedly running a marketing campaign where it sent users “false ‘pre-approved’ credit card offers” that ended up hurting their credit scores. Two weeks ago, the FTC announced the claims process for customers harmed by these offers. (Credit Karma, for its part, tells Fast Company it “fundamentally disagree[s]” with the FTC’s allegations, arguing that it technically wasn’t the lender, and “ceased making [those statements] years ago” anyway.) Regardless, the FTC says it has sent notices to 497,425 consumers who could be eligible for a payment. Meanwhile, news of Mustard’s resignation first surfaced last week on the anonymous workplace app Blind—and Blind’s press team was quick to send Fast Company and other media outlets an emailed link to the Blind message, by a verified Credit Karma employee, revealing Mustard was leaving (the message was titled “Was Credit Karma’s founder forced out?”). The email, sent by Blind’s head of press—who was also among Credit Karma’s earliest in-house communications hires back in 2013—also offered its own context that Credit Karma “has posted revenue declines every quarter this year, often the only Intuit business unit to do so each quarter” (Credit Karma actually posted declines for the first quarter of 2024, and the second, third, and fourth quarters of 2023, but not for the first quarter of 2023). As for Intuit, it announced last month that its popular personal budgeting app Mint, which boasted 20 million users of its own, would be closing at year’s end. Users were encouraged to enroll in Credit Karma, which is “excited to welcome” them to its suite of products, the company spokesperson told Fast Company, including the “ability to connect their financial accounts so they can track their . . . transactions, cash flow, and spending.”

