NASA had a very busy—and productive—2023

It’s been a busy year for NASA—full of asteroid missions and collaborations with industry, other national space agencies, and the U.S. military. This year, space’s power to inspire and drive innovation reached all corners of the world.
Here’s our rundown of NASA’s greatest achievements of 2023.
OSIRIS-REx returns
It had been an incredibly long journey for the OSIRIS-REx capsule by the time it landed in the Utah desert in September. The asteroid probe launched in 2016 on a two-year journey to carbon-rich asteroid Bennu with an ambitious mission objective to bring back a hefty sample. OSIRIS-REx did its job well, scooping up ~250 g of extraterrestrial rock and dust before jetting off home—the largest asteroid sample ever returned to Earth.
“The OSIRIS-REx sample is the biggest carbon-rich asteroid sample ever delivered to Earth and will help scientists investigate the origins of life on our own planet for generations to come,” NASA chief Bill Nelson said in October when the capsule was opened and its contents were revealed.
After dropping off its Bennu sample, the OSIRIS-REx spacecraft altered course and earned a new name: OSIRIS-APEX. The old dog is now en route to the asteroid Apophis, which it will study for ~18 months.
Nuclear news
NASA kicked off 2023 on a high note, announcing a groundbreaking partnership with the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) in January to kick-start the U.S.’s dormant nuclear thermal propulsion program for spaceflight after a 50-year hiatus from pursuing the technology.
- Nuclear fission engines have sat in a gray area under the 1967 Outer Space Treaty, but if developed safely, they could drastically reduce the travel time to send humans to Mars.
- “If we have swifter trips for humans, they are safer trips,” NASA Deputy Administrator Pam Melroy said at the time.
A few months later, NASA and DARPA put their money where their mouth is, awarding Lockheed Martin a $499M contract to build a nuclear fission-powered rocket and fly a demo as early as 2026. And now we wait . . .