NASA had a very busy—and productive—2023

It’s been a busy year for NASA—full of asteroid missions and collaborations with industry, other national space agencies, and the U.S. military. This year, space’s power to inspire and drive innovation reached all corners of the world.

Here’s our rundown of NASA’s greatest achievements of 2023.

OSIRIS-REx returns

It had been an incredibly long journey for the OSIRIS-REx capsule by the time it landed in the Utah desert in September. The asteroid probe launched in 2016 on a two-year journey to carbon-rich asteroid Bennu with an ambitious mission objective to bring back a hefty sample. OSIRIS-REx did its job well, scooping up ~250 g of extraterrestrial rock and dust before jetting off home—the largest asteroid sample ever returned to Earth.

“The OSIRIS-REx sample is the biggest carbon-rich asteroid sample ever delivered to Earth and will help scientists investigate the origins of life on our own planet for generations to come,” NASA chief Bill Nelson said in October when the capsule was opened and its contents were revealed.