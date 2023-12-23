Charity or Scam? How to Ensure Your Donation Makes a Difference

Between the ubiquitous bell-ringing volunteers outside grocery stores and the posh fundraisers trying to take advantage of fourth-quarter generosity, there is no lack of opportunity for giving to charity during the holiday season. But not all charities are equally deserving of your hard-earned dollars—and some scammers try to get your money by posing as a charitable organization.

We spoke to Jamie Truman, cofounder of Truman Charities, to find out what you need to know to make sure your money does the most good possible.

Check the Financials

Truman recommends taking a look at a charity’s financial statements before opening your wallet. You want to know how much of your donation will actually go to the charitable work versus how much will be used on overhead.

“The last thing you want is give to an organization where 90 cents to a dollar is going to admin costs,” Truman says. And there are several ways to find this information. First, Truman recommends looking directly on the organization’s website. “It should be extremely cut-and-dry on all their financial statements,” she says. Typically, you can find the information on a tab labeled “Finances” or “Annual Report.”