Charity or Scam? How to Ensure Your Donation Makes a Difference

Between the ubiquitous bell-ringing volunteers outside grocery stores and the posh fundraisers trying to take advantage of fourth-quarter generosity, there is no lack of opportunity for giving to charity during the holiday season. But not all charities are equally deserving of your hard-earned dollars—and some scammers try to get your money by posing as a charitable organization.
We spoke to Jamie Truman, cofounder of Truman Charities, to find out what you need to know to make sure your money does the most good possible.
Check the Financials
Truman recommends taking a look at a charity’s financial statements before opening your wallet. You want to know how much of your donation will actually go to the charitable work versus how much will be used on overhead.
“The last thing you want is give to an organization where 90 cents to a dollar is going to admin costs,” Truman says. And there are several ways to find this information. First, Truman recommends looking directly on the organization’s website. “It should be extremely cut-and-dry on all their financial statements,” she says. Typically, you can find the information on a tab labeled “Finances” or “Annual Report.”
Alternatively, you could go to a third-party charity-watchdog organization, such as Charity Navigator or the Better Business Bureau’s Wise Giving Alliance. These types of organizations rate charities by their effectiveness, impact, and finances and make it easy for the average person to understand how their money is likely to be spent.
Beware Emotional Appeals
Avoiding emotional appeals for money may seem like an oxymoron since charitable giving is emotional. (Remember the ASPCA commercial with heart-wrenching images of abused dogs and cats and the Sarah McLachlan soundtrack?) And there’s nothing wrong with a charity appealing to your heart. It’s a perfectly reasonable way to encourage donors to give generously. (In fact, that commercial was the most successful fundraiser ever for the ASPCA, first airing in 2007 and having raised upwards of $30 million in its first two years.)
One difference to note is that legitimate charities recognize that giving can and should be a long-term relationship, while scammers are out to get what they can immediately by getting you to give impulsively.