These were some of the most useful tools of 2023

4 of my favorite 2023 tools

Oasis is an AI dictation app that changed the way I brainstorm. It’s now my favorite tool for thinking out loud and converting loose ideas into outlines and drafts.

How it works: Oasis records, transcribes, and summarizes my voice notes. It also transforms them into outlines, drafts, scripts, or social posts. I use its excellent built-in prompts or add custom instructions to convert my voice input into whatever format I need. I use it to draft lesson plans, outline newsletter posts, journal, make idea lists, and plan talks.

Snipd became my favorite podcast player this year. It lets me save and share highlights from a great episode by tapping my AirPods.

How it works: It drops clips I’ve highlighted into my digital notebook (works with Notion, Readwise, or other notes apps); sends me an episode summary; and gives me an AI preview of any podcast, so I can prioritize my playlist.

Bloks is an AI note-taker for summarizing meetings. Having it as a backup gives me the freedom to focus on listening and thinking.