Will IPOs make a comeback in 2024? These are the 10 most highly anticipated IPOs to watch

BY Chris Morris4 minute read

Stop us if you’ve heard this before, but 2024 might actually be the year the IPO drought comes to an end.

Yes, it looked like that would be the case in 2023, but it wasn’t meant to be. As of mid-December, there had been 149 IPOs in U.S. markets. That’s about 15% less than the same time in 2022. But as we wrap up the year, there are already a couple of big names that have announced plans to begin trading—and a couple other names that have reportedly started to put things in motion. That’s good news, since much heralded IPOs from Instacart and Klaviyo, which many thought would signal the resurrection of the public offering market earlier this year, started strong, but both companies soon went into negative territory. That halted plans by many would-be public companies to make their own debut. But as the Federal Reserve is seemingly done with interest rate hikes, curiosity about IPOs is brewing once more. Here’s a look at the companies that market watchers are keeping their eye on for 2024.

Subscribe to the Compass newsletter. Fast Company's trending stories delivered to you daily Privacy Policy | Fast Company Newsletters

Shein The fast-fashion company made its filing confidentially in November, with its last valuation standing at $66 billion, though Bloomberg reports it’s now targeting a $90 billion valuation. That’s still less than the $100 billion the company was valued at in 2022, when it was the world’s third most valuable startup. Panera Bread After four years as a private company, Panera’s about to go public once again. The company, which also owns Caribou Coffee and Einstein Bros. Bagels, filed initial paperwork for a public offering in early November. Restaurateur Danny Meyer, founder of the Shake Shack chain, has already said he plans to invest in the company and will join as a director after it goes public. To prepare for the IPO, Panera cut 17% of its staff the same month. So far, there’s no valuation or data on when the offering will occur. Reddit A longtime name for IPO watchers, the social media company began holding talks again with potential investors in November. Reddit is reportedly considering a valuation as high as $15 billion. The company originally filed for an IPO in December 2021 and was expected to go public in March of that year—but then the market chop began. Reddit certainly seemed to be making moves to become more attractive to investors earlier this year. In June, Reddit announced it would begin enforcing data rate limits on the free access tier of its application programming interface (API), a tool that powered popular third-party services that gave users an alternate way to browse Reddit’s forums. That caused a brief user and moderator revolt, but it was quickly squashed.

UL Solutions The safety testing company, in October, confidentially filed for an IPO, but decided in November to push its listing plans until 2024, due to market conditions. UL Solutions is looking at a valuation of $5 billion or more. Investors have their eyes on the company because testing, inspection, and certification providers are likely to be more and more in demand as infrastructures age around the country. Skims Kim Kardashian’s underwear label was valued at $4 billion following a July funding round. That’s closing in on triple what it was worth in 2021. Skims has not yet filed the paperwork for a public offering, but is said to be discussing its strategic options and could IPO next year. Skims, to date, has raised $670 million from investors and is set to report net sales of approximately $750 million this year. Stripe Stripe once boasted a valuation of $95 billion. In March of this year, when the company raised another $6.5 billion, that valuation had dropped to $50 billion. That’s not quelling interest in the company, though. Founded 12 years ago by brothers John and Patrick Collison, the payment processing company has grown into a global force, with over 6,700 employees, a customer base that includes Amazon and DoorDash, and reported revenues of $14.3 billion in 2022. We should know pretty soon whether it will pull the trigger. On Jan. 26 of 2023, Stripe set a one-year timetable to decide on whether to go public.

advertisement

Discord Discord hasn’t technically announced plans to go public, but the company’s decision in 2021 to end talks with Microsoft over a $10 billion takeover kicked off a loud buzz. The company has a $15 billion valuation and has started to experiment with new revenue streams to justify that, a shop, and a subscription program. The communication tool that’s a gamer favorite currently boasts 154 million monthly active users. Chime FinTech firm Chime was initially expected to launch its IPO last year, but postponed those plans due to the market. But as more companies make the jump, 2024 could be the year. With a valuation of $25 billion, Chime has become a favorite of millennials who can’t stomach bank fees and are beginning to accumulate wealth. The company, founded by Chris Britt and Ryan King, has another fan in Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon, who reportedly used Chime’s success as a reason for Goldman to launch its Marcus consumer division. Fanatics The sportswear manufacturer has held investor meetings this year as it slowly moves towards an IPO, including one that had a surprise appearance by investor Tom Brady. Founded in 2011, Fanatics has been methodical in its growth, refusing to be rushed to the public market. It’s currently valued at $31 billion and has been making some key hires, including luring Deborah Crawford away from Meta’s investor relations unit to run a similar division at Fanatics. CFO and EVP Glenn Schiffman has said the company will “eventually go public.”