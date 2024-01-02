This is what you’re going to wear in 2024

BY Elizabeth Segran4 minute read

There were many moments in 2023 when we were standing in front of our wardrobes trying to figure out what to wear for a big moment.

Weddings were back with a vengeance. We had to get suited up for job interviews and in-person presentations at work. We had to pick swimsuits and resort wear for our vacations. And then there were concerts: What to wear to see Taylor Swift or Beyoncé? Or to the Barbie movie? For a while, it was exciting to pick new outfits. But as the year wore on, fashion industry experts say that it has left consumers a little burnt out. “I think we all experienced some decision fatigue,” says Loretta Choy, chief merchandising officer and client services officer at Stitch Fix, a personal styling company that uses data to send its 3.7 million customers curated boxes of clothes. “Half of our clients said they felt mentally overwhelmed about deciding what to wear.” As we roll into 2024, Stitch Fix’s extensive data about consumer preferences suggests that Americans are looking for a pared down wardrobe full of pieces that can be worn on repeat, in different contexts, ensuring you don’t have to think too hard about what you wear in the morning. This means reducing your cognitive load, but it is also great for the planet. Sustainable fashion organizations like Remake argue that shopping less and owning fewer, versatile garments is a good way to reduce your environmental impact on the planet.

Here’s what trend forecasters believe you’re going to wear in 2024: “Wardrobe Builders” Are In Stitch Fix has coined the term “wardrobe builders” for pieces that are versatile and can be worn in many different contexts. They tend to be in solid, neutral colors, like blue, gray, or oatmeal. This makes it easier for you to mix and match them with many other pieces in your closet. According to Choy, people will increasingly purchase these basics in 2024. Some garments that are trending right now are Oxford shirts, simple T-shirts or tank tops, cardigans, bomber jackets, and straight-leg jeans. They also include wardrobe staples, like simple dresses for women and well-fitted khakis for men. This means that the aesthetic for the year will likely be full of classic, simple pieces.

Cost Per Wear Is The New Metric Opting for clothes that can be worn on repeat means buying durable, well-made clothes. And while fast fashion brands like Shein are growing quickly, particularly with young consumers, there’s also been a backlash against these brands. The resale site Vestiaire Collective for instance, has launched an ad campaign that highlights how damaging fast fashion is for the planet, and has banned dozens of brands that churn out inexpensive, poorly made clothes, including Shein, Zara, Old Navy, Forever 21, and Gap. And the online thrift store ThredUp has asked customers to boycott Shein. Efforts like this may slowly be having an impact: A segment of consumers is rejecting fast fashion. This year, consumers are likely to consider the number of times they will wear a garment when they make a purchase. This means finding pieces that will last years of wear and tear, but they’re also likely to be more classic, since they are more likely to look good as fashion trends come and go.

Office wear is Polished, Not Formal When we returned to the office after the pandemic, there was a period when people gravitated towards suits and “power dressing” was in. Some people had big job interviews lined up; others were meeting colleagues in person again and wanted to make a good impression. These days, however, consumers appear to be returning to more casual workwear outfits, says Choy, based on Stitch Fix’s data. This means many people want to wear comfortable T-shirts, trousers, and dresses to work, but add some polish with a jacket. “Blazers are flying off the shelves,” says Choy. “Both men and women want a nice blazer to take their outfit up a notch when they’re at work.” Athleisure Gets More Preppy Workout-inspired clothing has dominated the American wardrobe for a decade now, and only got more casual during the pandemic. People are now used to wearing sweatpants and leggings out of the gym and into everyday life, from brunch to the grocery store.

This is not going to change in 2024, says Choy, but people are going to wear slightly fancier versions of activewear. Men are going to wear more polo shirts and chinos, for instance. Women may wear tennis skirts and workout dresses. This is partly a product of the pickleball trend, which spiked last year. Pickleball outfits have been noticeably preppier, inspired by more traditional sports like golf or tennis. We’ll Still Get Dressed Up, Occasionally Last year, we saw the return of the big cultural moment, like the Barbie movie or a major concert. It’s likely we’re going to continue seeing more of these events in 2024. While daily outfits are going to veer towards the simple and classic, we’ll still want to dress up from time to time. And hopefully, we’ll have the mental space to enjoy the process, since everyday dressing will be so stress-free. We’ll also have more money in our wallets, since we’ll be buying less overall.