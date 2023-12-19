Iceland volcano eruption live stream: Webcams reveal lava flows in real time

After over a month of waiting and watching, a volcano in Iceland has finally erupted. According to the Icelandic Metropolitan Office, the eruption occurred on the Reykjanes peninsula about 4 kilometers (2.5 miles) north of the town of Grindavík, which had previously been evacuated after seismic activity occurred in November. A little over an hour before the eruption, an “earthquake swarm” hit the area. The eruption then occurred at 10:17 p.m. local time.

According to the Icelandic Met Office, the rate of lava pouring from the fissure equaled “hundreds of cubic metres per second” during the first few hours. The fissure itself is about 4 kilometers long (2.5 miles). As of 3 a.m. local time, the intensity of the eruption is decreasing, however, the eruption could continue for as long as the next 10 days, reports The Washington Post.

Currently, there are no reports of injuries, but there are concerns that lava flows could make their way to the nearby Svartsengi geothermal power plant, which provides power to around 30,000 people. There are also fears the lava flows could reach the town of Grindavik and damage structures and houses there. The 3,700 residents of the town also do not know when they will be able to return to their homes.

Given that the eruption has been expected for some time, there have been several cameras set up in the surrounding area to watch over the eruption. You can view some of those live streams below.