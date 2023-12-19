Holiday traffic 2023: The best and worst times to hit the roads in December and January

If you’re traveling long distances this weekend ahead of the holidays—or any time over the holiday period—expect loads of traffic on the roads and in the air. A report from the American Automobile Association (AAA) says more Americans will be traveling this year than at nearly any other time in the past 23 years.

AAA says 115.2 million travelers in the United States will head more than 50 miles from their homes over the upcoming ten-day holiday period, which the organization defines as Saturday, December 23, 2023, to Monday, January 1, 2024. The only year in this century that AAA said more Americans traveled for the period was 2019, right before the pandemic, when 119 million travelers made holiday journeys.

Of the 115.2 million expected to travel during the 2023 period, AAA says 103.6 million of those journeys will be made by car, 7.51 million will be made by air, and 4.05 million will be traveling by bus, train, or cruise. While car journeys are still below their 2019 peak, those traveling by air, bus, train, or cruise outpace the 2019 highs.

If you’re going to be in the group of nearly 104 million making the journey by automobile, transportation data and insights firm INRIX ran the numbers to find out the likely best and worst times to hit the road over the upcoming holiday period. They are (in local area time):