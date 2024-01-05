4 reasons for iPhone users to try Android in 2024

This article is for those of you who may be Android-curious. It is not a post about Android being better than iOS! If you like Apple stuff, stick with it. I’m just a tech blogger.

We here in the Aamoth household have a pretty even mix of Android and iOS devices. I use an Android phone, but also love my iPad. Meanwhile, my wife runs fully Apple—Mac, iPhone, Watch—and is happy as can be. We have a second Apple Watch for our son.

The Apple way and the Android way both have their pros and cons. If you’re looking for some of the pro-iest pros on the Android side, however, here are some things to consider.

1. Hardware selection

When you’re shopping for a new phone, your iPhone options come down to a handful of big rectangles and medium-size rectangles, plus a small rectangle in the form of the aging iPhone SE.