4 reasons for iPhone users to try Android in 2024

This article is for those of you who may be Android-curious. It is not a post about Android being better than iOS! If you like Apple stuff, stick with it. I’m just a tech blogger.
We here in the Aamoth household have a pretty even mix of Android and iOS devices. I use an Android phone, but also love my iPad. Meanwhile, my wife runs fully Apple—Mac, iPhone, Watch—and is happy as can be. We have a second Apple Watch for our son.
The Apple way and the Android way both have their pros and cons. If you’re looking for some of the pro-iest pros on the Android side, however, here are some things to consider.
1. Hardware selection
When you’re shopping for a new phone, your iPhone options come down to a handful of big rectangles and medium-size rectangles, plus a small rectangle in the form of the aging iPhone SE.
With Android, you’ve got rectangles of every size, feature set, and price point imaginable. You’ve also got a nice selection of foldables that flip down into squares or flip out into tablets.
You’ve also got unique takes on the modern handset, such as the Light Phone, which features an e-ink screen and a minimal set of features to discourage distraction.
In short: With Android, you can find a phone that closely matches your personality. Which brings us to . . .