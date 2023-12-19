Why Adobe’s flubbed $20 billion acquisition of Figma matters

This week, Adobe and Figma announced their joint decision to end plans for a $20 billion acquisition . Whereas Adobe had strategized to bring Figma into its suite of creative tools, adding the world’s hottest UX prototyping platform to its arsenal, European and UK regulators pushed back on this mass consolidation of market power. “We no longer see a path toward regulatory approval of the deal,” concluded Figma CEO and cofounder Dylan Field in an open letter this week.

At a glance, that’s the entire story. Adobe pays Figma a predetermined $1 billion kill fee on the deal, and it’s all just another piece of historical corporate trivia.

What happened? Organizations like the U.K.’s Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) were concerned about the formation of an anti-competitive creative software monopoly. In Adobe’s response, you can read the company’s now-moot plea. It includes arguments ranging from Adobe’s own failures to gain a foothold with its own Figma competitors, Adobe XD and a now defunct platform dubbed Project Spice, to an assertion that Adobe would need to divest in its marquee software brands, Photoshop or Illustrator, to appease CMA complaints and bring this deal across the line. Adobe wrote the latter would be “wholly disproportionate” to address anti-competitive concerns. (Adobe and Figma both declined to comment for this article.)

Adobe Xd [Image: Adobe]

“We’re not surprised the deal fell through given Adobe’s stated resistance to the European and U.K. regulatory requests for divestments,” says Forrester VP and research director Ian Jacobs. “That was just a bridge too far for Adobe, and even Figma’s innovation and momentum in the design community seemingly was not worth starting to carve up the company.”