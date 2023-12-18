How Purdue University helped bring a ‘hard tech corridor’ to the heartland

Mung Chiang has been president of Purdue University for nearly a year now. During that time, the electrical engineer and former dean of Purdue’s College of Engineering has built on the work of his predecessor, former Indiana governor Mitch Daniels, to make Purdue one of the most tech-focused schools in America. With a main campus in West Lafayette, Indiana, and a handful more across the state, Purdue has more STEM students than any other large university (while also, by the way, having the number-one basketball team in the nation at the time of this writing).
At Fast Company, we have covered Purdue’s growing influence in the tech world for years and have honored it for innovation on multiple occasions. Last year, we ranked the school number 16 on our list of the 50 Most Innovative Companies, primarily for its program to train semiconductor engineers, which our burgeoning domestic industry sorely needs to keep up with soaring demand and ferocious global competition. Purdue has also been a Fast Company Brands That Matter honoree for three years running.
We’ve just launched a new recognition program, Ignition Schools, to honor colleges and universities for their work in fostering innovation, entrepreneurship, and economic development. The program is a partnership with our sister publication, Inc., and the deadline to apply is this Friday, December 22.
All of which is to say: It seemed like a good moment to check in with Chiang on Purdue’s trailblazing work in the “hard tech corridor,” a 65-mile stretch of the so-called Silicon Heartland that runs between West Lafayette and Indianapolis, where the school will launch a new campus this summer. Fittingly, Chiang was on the way to Indianapolis during our 20-minute conversation, which ranged from how academia can best work with business to how the recognition Purdue has received from Fast Company has helped it fulfill its mission.
Purdue focuses on the relationship between academic research, business innovation, and the role a university can play in lifting up its community and economy. One year into your job overseeing that mission, how’s it going?
Purdue takes great pride in excellence at scale, in everything we choose to do, in particular in the co-generation of jobs, workforce, and innovation. We want all three, and we’re proud to be the heart of the Silicon Heartland, with the resurgence of not just microelectronics, but all types of advanced manufacturing jobs back to America’s heartland. Our hard tech corridor will be a key anchor in that.
Without jobs, the workforce won’t stay. But without workforce, the jobs won’t come. And without innovation, we would not be able to rewrite the economic boundary conditions. That goes for both attracting large companies to work with us across education and research but also economic development, as well as encouraging smaller companies, including our own startup companies.