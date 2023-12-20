The best industry for a career in tech might surprise you

BY Matt Elenjickal3 minute read

It wasn’t long ago that the supply chain industry only drew attention from economic wonks and those who never outgrew their love for planes, trains, trucks, and ships. The pandemic changed all that, with toilet paper shortages and port closures becoming topics of everyday conversation. Professionals likewise took notice of opportunities to fill supply chain gaps the pandemic had exposed.

With all that can be achieved through technology, I believe supply chain is the hottest industry for aspiring or current tech professionals. Here are four reasons why. 1. Be on the ground floor of a company’s transformation The supply chain industry is still in its “digitizing” era. According to Gartner, less than half of chief supply chain officers have defined or plan to implement a supply chain digital transformation roadmap. In a YouGov poll of 500 U.S. and U.K. supply chain leaders across all industries, commissioned by FourKites, 48% of respondents said their supply chain digitization is sub-par, and 43% said they have no single source of truth for their data.

Technologists have the opportunity to help these companies digitize, automate, and optimize their processes. They can also help collect, analyze, and execute on high-quality data, empowering business leadership to make quicker, smarter decisions and operate their companies more efficiently—of particular importance during the current economic squeeze. 2. Supply chain data is based on real-world goods, with real-life impacts Unlike many other industries where technology professionals work, the supply chain deals in real, tangible, and even life-saving goods. The digital transformation of supply chains directly translates into a faster, more reliable journey from farm to table, or from pharmacy to patient. Improvements in routes, tracking, and refrigeration don’t just save money for suppliers; they preserve more food and medicine for the people who need it.

The imperative to distribute masks, vaccines, and even toilet paper during the pandemic illustrated both how far this industry has come, and how far it still has to go. As the world has not seen its last supply chain disruption, technologists can make a real, positive impact on supply chain resilience going forward. 3. It provides one of the best opportunities to help with sustainability Globally, transportation still relies more than 90% on fossil fuels. As a sector, transportation is responsible for about 24% of energy emissions and is the only one whose emissions are on the rise rather than decreasing.

Here again, technologists with a soft spot for sustainability can make a real impact on their world. The supply chain industry understands that greater sustainability equals greater efficiency and resilience. Technology professionals are poised to help, via raw material sourcing, returns logistics, transportation routes, warehousing space, fuel and refrigeration efficiency, and much more. 4. The dataset is enormous, and the possibilities are limitless Supply chain data isn’t just tangible—it’s also vast and valuable.

FedEx, for example, collects data from 16.5 million shipments each day tracking shipments, traffic, returns, fleet usage, fuel consumption and much more. All that information adds up to petabytes of data—with one petabyte being equivalent to 1,024 terabytes. Similarly, a single modern smart factory can likewise generate petabytes of data annually. Expanding this to a global scale, daily data generation across supply chains could be in the exabytes (with one exabyte equaling 1 million terabytes). These numbers should be tremendously exciting for tech professionals, and not just because large quantities of high-quality data are the foundation of cutting-edge technologies like AI. All this data poses a staggering financial opportunity, as well. If you add up the economic cost of all of the disconnects across the supply chain industry—disconnects that can be solved with better integrations and data-driven insights—I estimate the total wasted hours and revenue opportunities to be around $240 billion. Final thoughts Supply chains are the poster child of technological potential, and the job market should take note. By engaging the treasure trove of supply chain data, tech professionals can push this industry past spreadsheets and tactical management to solve some of the most pressing challenges of our time. Planes, trains, automobiles, or ships, take your pick—it’s time for techies to hop in.