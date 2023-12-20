The 3 Ms of marketing

BY Chris Kay7 minute read

“Three, that’s the magic number, Yes, it is, It’s the magic number.

Somewhere in this hip-hop soul community, was born three: Mase, Dove, and me. And that’s the magic number.” —De La Soul, “Three Is the Magic Number”

I dare you not to be humming that all day. But De La Soul was right in that the best things come in threes, be that the musketeers, a Neapolitan ice cream, the Back to the Future franchise, or just plain old simple three meals a day. We are conditioned to create memory structures around threes: stop, look, listen; or past, present, and future, anyone? And that is why it felt right to create a simple three beat structure for what all brand leaders and marketers should be thinking of as their weapons for success in 2024, while reviewing some of the cultural and creative marketing highlights from this year.

So, without further ado, meet a hopefully helpful memory structure called moments, meteors, and moonshots that could be the potential foundations of modern marketing for creating magic and growth in 2024. Win the moments In the 1970s, the average consumer received about 500 ads a day from billboards to newspapers to radio. Fast forward to 2007 and market research firm Yankelovich found we were seeing about 5,000 ads a day, which in respondents’ minds, was becoming too excessive. Little did these respondents know that nearly 15 years later (today), this number would grow exponentially and is now estimated at up to 10,000 ads a day. Even thinking about that number makes me feel tired. That said, it’s clear that we are constantly receiving, as we live in a new era of micro-daily moments of marketing, where relevancy, personalization, and immediacy are key. And one of the biggest challenges brand guardians look to 2024 is making sure that they win in these moments, and that they find a way for quick, timely, and personal interactions in their messaging, to cut through the noise.

As we think about these moments, it’s clear they can be both physical and digital, and highly personalized on a one-to-one basis, or can land cultural relevance when driving from the one to the many. One-to-one Perhaps the best 2023 learning experiences from one-to-one brand interactions is Spotify, where users receive their own “look backs” through its nearly 10-year-old Wrapped initiative. Spotify uses customer data, like other streaming services, to capture the moments in which we interact with their brand. But the way they really win with these moments is by building community social currency into the data. That includes different badging and names that we can share for our listening habits—this year I’m apparently a “shape-shifter”—to the numbers and hours we have spent with an artist or song. These become badges of honor for users to show their super fandom.

Creating a moment that rises above others and becomes a key part of the culture, naturally separates it from 9,999 other moments we potentially experience every day. From one-to-one, to many A recent example of a one-to-one interaction that then scales to the many, is a social response from The North Face to a disgruntled consumer. The various affiliated videos racked up more than 15 million views—in the few days after they were posted. The disgruntled customer posted on TikTok that she was let down by one of the company rain jackets, saying she didn’t want compensation, she just wanted The North Face to design a better product. The North Face team jumped on this, reached out to the woman, offered to fly her back up the mountain and give her a new coat in response to her complaint. The sizable audience seeing the disgruntled customer’s video turned into an even bigger positive campaign for the brand, showing their ability to react in the moment, and turn this micro interaction into a positive message that scaled from one to the many.

Create a meteor Winning in the moment feels like the foundation of any brand’s consistent connection strategy. But what can really lift a brand up in culture and resonate with its consumers, and beyond to a broader audience, is creating a marketing meteor. What we mean here is doing something that leads and shapes culture, that feels fresh in the world, catapulting a brand to fame beyond its investment. It allows the brand to truly lead in our attention economy. When looking at 2023 to how brand guardians can deliver this next year, we should look beyond the perceived traditional marketing and brand experts. Instead, look to two modern cultural conductors, Kim Kardashian and Pharrell Williams. Kim Kardashian and SKIMS As the founder of SKIMS, Kim Kardashian has masterfully created meteors every time she makes a move in the market. From launching the Nipple Bra in a climate pastiche internet-breaking video, to partnering (seemingly unexpectedly but shrewdly) with the NBA to promote her new men’s SKIMS line, to arriving at the launch of Swarovski’s new store in a customized NYC taxi wearing a custom crystal couture piece that the Swarovski brand titled “two icons colliding.” Every time SKIMS wants to land brand awareness, they do it in a culture-shaking way that makes the brand feel like it’s one step ahead of others, and culture itself, in shaping what a modern brand can be.

Pharrell Williams and Louis Vuitton And in a similar vein we see culture-shaping strategy from Pharrell Williams at Louis Vuitton. From capturing the headlines in the Paris earlier this year by creating a true cultural event smack in the middle of the city, to creating an ongoing meteor in the form of the Millionaire, the 1 million dollar Speedy bag that continues to catch fire on whomever’s arm it rests, to landing in Hong Kong last month and creating a spectacle for what truly is the region shaping the growth of LV, and beyond that to culture itself in the world. What we see from both of these modern marketing wizards is the ability to create a meteor that lands way beyond their marketing budget in driving conversations. But most importantly, they drive sales into a frenzy that feels like their own personalized Super Bowl moments every time they wave their marketing wands. So as we look to next year, maybe it’s time to eschew the traditional marketing practitioners of the past and celebrate this new world order of thinking and doing in the attention economy that we live in. Land a moonshot As all brands continue to evolve, having a purpose and clear mission in the DNA is not a marketing strategy. It’s just table stakes for this aware and meaningful time.

As consumers, we want to be part of brands and companies that have that same beliefs and ambitions we do, and that’s why, as we look to 2024, it’s important for brands to win in the moments, and create those meteors. But it’s also imperative that they land their moonshot. Specifically, because it’s the moonshot that will become the guiding beacon for what that company believes in and will be the deep tentacle that keeps customers believing into next year and beyond. One of the most interesting examples of a company trying to land its moonshot this year is Apple. The technology giant launched a campaign with Octavia Spencer as Mother Nature in a video that landed Apple’s moonshot of publicity. It stated Apple’s purpose and mission, and its own sustainability KPIs as it tries to leave less of an imprint on the earth. Whether the ad was good or not, or if you fully believe their mission (the people behind this parody didn’t), the company provoked a conversation, even including Tim Cook in the ad. That conversation was about intertwining big tech and nature, a valid attempt at putting an ambition out into the world that they now have to live up to. This is something that all brands should try to do more of. That notion of being clear about your moonshot and having an open posture to allow the world to see it and be involved in delivering it, is a new behavior for other brands to follow.