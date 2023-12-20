3 essentials when raising capital

BY Oriana Papin-Zoghbi3 minute read

Fundraising can be one of the most exciting yet stressful times of your startup journey. You learn so much along the way and there is no feeling quite like closing that first round. Your entrepreneurial spirit and love for your company fuels your passion. But it can sometimes get in the way of staying organized and focusing on the strategic fundraising that requires careful attention to detail. Here are three essentials to keep in mind as you navigate the complex landscape of securing investment for your startup.

Present the overarching vision One common pitfall for startups is becoming too engrossed in the details of current projects and losing sight of the broader vision. While it’s crucial to showcase the work in progress, always remember to articulate the overarching company vision. Investors want to see not only what you’re currently working on, but how your startup fits into the larger industry landscape. At AOA Dx, our initial focus is on developing the first early detection tool for ovarian cancer but our goal is to apply our technology to a broad range of cancers. Conveying this vision early on was crucial to secure investment and ensure our investors could see the bigger picture. You need to illustrate the market opportunity and your startups’ long-term impact goal. When you present this, it’s important to provide a detailed breakdown of your plans into manageable, quarterly milestones. This demonstrates your strategic thinking and gives investors a roadmap of your journey from conception to realization.

Subscribe to the Compass newsletter. Fast Company's trending stories delivered to you daily Privacy Policy | Fast Company Newsletters

Communicate effectively When you’re raising capital, effective communication can be the determining factor for whether you secure investment. Your ability to convey your proposition’s uniqueness, the market opportunity, and your execution plan will greatly determine investor interest. Develop a messaging strategy that succinctly captures your competitive advantage and why your team is the one to execute it. But effective communication goes beyond this. Effective communication means not only showing your value but strategically communicating throughout the entire fundraising process and beyond. Consider structuring your communication like a sales cycle. Every time I set out to raise a new round, I organize my investor pipeline like a customer relationship management (CRM) system. I create a comprehensive plan that includes initial contact, relationship building, and strategically timed follow-ups. While it may seem like a no-brainer, part of managing your communication with investors is making sure you reply promptly. My team and I have a 24-hour max rule, unless it is something that requires deep diligence. In that case, we allow 48 hours, but ensuring prompt responses is imperative to maintain a good relationship. Fundraising is a marathon, not a sprint Fundraising is not a one-time event; you will likely raise multiple rounds throughout your startup journey. Therefore, it’s important to plan milestones and timelines accordingly. Collaboration between operations and finance teams is vital to make this happen. Weekly or daily conversations can help strike the right balance between making progress and conserving cash flow.