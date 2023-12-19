BY Ajit Prabhu4 minute read

In 2011, the world prematurely bid farewell to Steve Jobs, a visionary who inspired the tech industry and set the benchmark for new product launches and brand building. Even after his time, Jobs’ legacy lives through the next generation of Apple leaders who are innovating and building on his foundational values and vision. I sometimes wonder what he would think about his business and how this second generation is running it. Beyond operational styles and product strategies, I am intrigued about how companies can build a continuum of the vision and passion of the founding team across generations. I am told that generational businesses are rare to come by in this decade. Often, businesses struggle with succession. GE is a classic example of such a struggle, specifically the Jack Welch to Jeff Immelt transition. Until the last decade, GE, a centenary company, was renowned for leadership development and pioneering management principles that others adopted. Under Welch, GE transitioned from manufacturing to services, gaining global admiration. However, Immelt, coming in just before 9/11, faced a different business landscape. Immelt’s era saw GE divesting many operations, marking a period of reinvention amid a digital evolution, and rising competition from smaller, agile companies.

GE is a company that I have loved deeply and in fact, consider to be my business role model. It has produced phenomenal leaders with high integrity. GE’s journey encapsulates the intricacies and challenges in succession planning in generational companies, highlighting the need for foresight and adaptability to ensure sustained success. However, I must acknowledge that it is often hard to predict from outside the company why a succession fails or succeeds. Various cultures around the world underscore the challenges of passing down leadership through generations with interesting adages. Whether it’s the saying “Shirtsleeves to shirtsleeves in three generations” in the U.S. or “From the stable to the stars and back again” in Italy, the core message remains the same—the path of keeping a legacy alive is a tricky one. Japanese and Korean generational companies have seen trends and transitions with relatively higher degrees of success by often blending traditional values with modern leadership styles​​. Japanese firms, in particular, face the task of melding their time-honored management styles with the requirements of a rapidly evolving global market. In South Korea, I gather, a subtle shift in corporate culture is unfolding, veering towards a softer touch, which might be indicative of a broader shift in leadership styles and approaches towards generational transitions​.