BY Ross Kernez4 minute read

In an era defined by vast digital landscapes and the relentless pursuit of measurability in business operations, traditional marketing methods have undergone a substantial evolution. One of the outcomes of this transformation is the creation and growth of performance marketing. But what exactly is it, and how is it different from other forms of marketing? A MUTUALLY BENEFICIAL RELATIONSHIP The Performance Marketing Association defines performance marketing as “online marketing and advertising programs in which advertisers (a.k.a., ‘retailers’ or ‘merchants’) pay marketing companies (a.k.a, ‘affiliates’ or ‘publishers’) when a specific action is completed; such as a sale, lead or click.”

Subscribe to the Compass newsletter. Fast Company's trending stories delivered to you daily Privacy Policy | Fast Company Newsletters

It emphasizes measurable results. This approach allows you to track and analyze the effectiveness of your campaigns in real time, enabling you to optimize your marketing efforts for maximum ROI. As the co-founder of a company focused heavily on short-term performance marketing campaigns, I’ve found that the beauty of performance marketing lies in its transparent and mutually beneficial relationship between the advertiser and the publisher: Advertisers only pay for specific, completed actions, which means they get a guaranteed return on their investment. CHOOSING YOUR CHANNELS

You can use a variety of channels to support your performance marketing efforts, including but not limited to: • Affiliate marketing: This involves partnering with individuals or other companies to promote their products or services. Payment is based on the completion of specified actions by the end users, such as making a purchase or signing up for a newsletter. • Social media advertising: Platforms such as Facebook and Instagram allow advertisers to target specific demographics, paying either per click, view, or action.

• Native advertising: This is when you create content-based advertisements that match the platform they’re on but are labeled as “sponsored.” • Content marketing: While traditional content marketing isn’t strictly performance-based, it can become so when intertwined with clear performance metrics such as lead generation or conversion rates. • Influencer marketing: You can collaborate with influencers to reach their followers. Performance can be gauged by tracking engagement rates, clicks, and conversions generated from the influencer’s content.

ADVANTAGES OF PERFORMANCE MARKETING One of the primary benefits of performance marketing is its inherent accountability. Since you pay for specific actions, it’s straightforward to track and measure the efficacy of your campaigns. Advanced tracking tools provide data on everything from ROI to the average time a user spends on a webpage. Since costs are tied to specific actions (such as a completed sale or a clicked link), you know you are getting value for your spending. This setup is particularly appealing if your business has a limited budget, as it reduces the risk of wasting money on ineffective campaigns.

advertisement

Performance marketing is also a flexible strategy, so you can swiftly adjust your campaigns in real time based on performance data, allowing for continuous optimization. THE CHALLENGES While its advantages are easy to see, like any strategy, performance marketing comes with its own challenges, as well. Many performance marketing strategies rely heavily on third-party platforms, such as Google or Facebook. Changes in platforms’ algorithms, policies, or advertising costs can impact campaign performance. Setting up and optimizing campaigns requires expertise and a deep understanding of each platform’s nuances.

There’s also a fine balance between getting lots of actions (such as clicks) and ensuring those actions are of high quality (such as a click leading to a long site visit or a purchase). Not all interactions are of equal value. Another challenge I’ve encountered is balancing short-term conversion goals and long-term brand health. For example, a client I worked with was heavily invested in short-term pay-per-click campaigns that drove immediate sales; however, they noticed a stagnation in customer loyalty and brand recognition over time. To address this, we first conducted a comprehensive analysis of the brand’s existing marketing strategies to understand the customer journey better. This analysis revealed that while short-term campaigns were effective in driving sales, they did little to foster long-term customer relationships or brand loyalty.

We tackled this by integrating long-term brand-building strategies into the marketing mix, alongside short-term performance marketing. This included content marketing focused on educating and engaging customers, social media campaigns that highlighted the brand’s values and community involvement, and email marketing campaigns that nurtured leads over time rather than pushing for immediate sales. If you decide to add performance marketing to your brand efforts, make sure you’re still also pursuing long-term strategies. A POWERFUL TOOL

Performance marketing is a powerful tool in the modern marketer’s toolkit. It combines the precision and measurability of digital technology with the fundamental principles of effective marketing, ensuring that businesses only pay for tangible results. But like all strategies, it requires expertise and continuous refinement. You need to remain adaptable and stay updated on the latest technologies to leverage performance marketing to its fullest potential. For those willing to delve deep, the rewards—in terms of both visibility and ROI—can be significant. In an age where data is gold, performance marketing offers a treasure trove of insights and results for brands and businesses worldwide.