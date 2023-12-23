Spectacle architecture is back

When a 367-foot-tall eyeball started blinking in Las Vegas over the summer, the world’s architectural standards got reset. The eye was a video image projecting out from the Sphere, one of the most bombastic buildings to be completed in 2023. A performing arts venue, the Sphere is, as the name suggests, a giant orb measuring as tall as a 35-story building. To boot, it’s covered in 1.2 million LEDs, which make the round facade a big ball of a screen capable of shining images, ads, artworks, and eyeballs onto the Las Vegas strip and beyond. As much an external stage as an internal theater seating more than 18,000, the Sphere is undoubtedly the most over-the-top building to open in 2023.

But it was not alone. Around the world, new buildings have pushed the boundaries of reason and purpose, with outlandish physical forms and possibly deranged business models. Some are just outright bonkers to behold; others may stand the test of time as buildings that improve the world and the way we experience it. All of these buildings ditched subtlety and reserve for an approach that uses boldness to demand attention. They’re all a sign that architecture has entered a new age of spectacle.

There may be no single reason spectacle architecture has emerged so forcefully over the last year, but it’s at least partially a product of the post-pandemic world. The pendulum is swinging away from the muted, insular days of the early pandemic, and towards a place that’s more open, experiential, and unafraid. The designers and developers of the spectacle buildings seem to be offering the architectural opposite of lockdowns and six-foot bubbles, with flashy colors, big gathering spaces, and sights to see and share. The years-long gestation period for new buildings means that ideas that first emerged during the pandemic are just now entering or completing construction. For many people around the world, these kinds of buildings will be a welcome reminder that life doesn’t have to be so constrained.

Of course, this is not pure altruism. There’s clearly money to be made. The Sphere is probably the most extreme example of spectacle architecture to emerge in recent years, with its tech-richness and Las Vegas location positioning it to be the stage for outlandish performances, both on its exterior and within. Even for Las Vegas, where there’s no shortage of attention-luring spectacles, the Sphere is hard to ignore.