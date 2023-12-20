Fast company logo
Today’s managers faced considerable challenges when they entered the workforce. Margot Faraci argues that Gen Z’s focus on mental health, communication skills, and independence could help heal those workplace wounds.

Gen Z is breaking the cycle of generational trauma in the workplace. Here’s how

A radically different generation is entering the workforce. Generation Z, the approximately 70 million Americans born between the mid-1990s and early 2010s, has been thoroughly studied by academics and thought leaders, keen to understand the unique approach Gen Zers take to their lives and careers. 

Because of their differences to previous generations, Gen Z has the potential to transform leadership for the better, breaking the cycle of generational trauma that’s led to our current fearful leader crisis—but they’re going to need our help. 

Gen Zers are also more conscious of mental health than previous generations and place a higher importance on psychological safety. As such, they are less likely to put up with a toxic workplace. 

One study found that 70% of Gen Zers say their mental health needs the most improvement, when compared with other areas of well-being. And according to McKinsey’s American Opportunity Survey, over a quarter of Gen Zers say mental-health issues have a major impact on their ability to perform at work (compared with 14% of all employed respondents). As a result, an astonishing 77% of Gen Z respondents said they were looking for a new job, which was almost double the rate of other respondents. 



Margot Faraci is a senior leader with two decades of experience in the corporate world. Having previously worked in some of the biggest global banks and digital companies, including Macquarie Bank, NAB, Seek.com, Ashurst, and CBA, she’s led cultural transformations in multiple environments. More

