Coupang scoops up floundering Farfetch, leaps ahead in luxury goods

Coupang was named one of Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies in the Asia-Pacific region in 2020. In South Korea, Coupang is known somewhat as the country’s Amazon. Orders placed late at night with the company can often be delivered to the buyer’s doorstep the next morning. Even better, they’re often delivered without a box, reducing the amount of waste created. The company sells everything from fresh food to clothing, and has partnered with several U.S.-based brands, including Lego and Gap, to sell some of their items in South Korea.

The deal is a lifeline for Farfetch, which has been facing bankruptcy in recent months. The company has been struggling with a slowing luxury market and was seeking emergency funding to continue operations and save the jobs of its 6,000 employees. With the acquisition, Farfetch gains access to $500 million in capital to keep it in operation.

“Farfetch will rededicate itself to providing the most elevated experience for the world’s most exclusive brands, while pursuing steady and thoughtful growth as a private company,” Bom Kim, founder and CEO of Coupang, said in a statement announcing the acquisition. “We also see tremendous opportunities to redefine the customer experience for luxury clients everywhere.”