Starting a new job? Here’s what to look for when you sign your employment agreement

BY Gretchen Carlson and Julie Roginsky4 minute read

As we look ahead to 2024, the excitement of all things new is in the air—and that includes potential new job opportunities. Whether you’re entering the workforce for the first time, or taking the next step in your professional journey, starting a new job involves signing a lot of jargon-filled paperwork. But there are some key facts you should know about tackling the ins and outs of employment agreements.

Two types of clauses are often burrowed in employment contracts that have the ability to irretrievably affect a worker’s future—and many of us may not realize that until it is too late. The vast majority of American workers are bound by forced arbitration provisions, which prevent employees from filing lawsuits in the event that they are subjected to workplace toxicity, such as discrimination or retaliation. Instead, they are forced into the secret chamber of arbitration, an entirely private process, where the employer often selects the arbiter, who has every incentive to rule on behalf of the company in order to get repeat business. So it’s no surprise that the overwhelming majority of cases that go to arbitration result in decisions that benefit companies at the expense of employees.

Despite 60 million workers being subject to forced arbitration provisions, just 82 employees won a monetary award in arbitration in 2020. But most workers are not aware of these dismal statistics, since arbitration is a largely secret process, enabling the company to avoid reputational damage, while protecting predators at the expense of survivors. And this crisis is only getting worse. By 2024, 82 million American workers will be bound by forced arbitration clauses, which means it is all the more important for new employees to review onboarding paperwork to ensure that they preserve their rights. You have likely already heard of nondisclosure agreements, or NDAs, which can add another layer of secrecy to employment contracts. While originally meant to protect sensitive company information, the use of NDAs has expanded to silencing employees from revealing any type of workplace misconduct. This means that if you experience or witness discrimination or retaliation, you won’t be able to warn other current and future employees. Too often, you will be legally prevented from discussing the toxicity with anyone at all, including your colleagues, your friends, and even your loved ones.

These practices extend beyond traditional employment contracts, reaching independent contractors, part-time employees, volunteers, and even consumers. They can be buried in severance and settlement agreements or in routine office paperwork. Employers often include class action waivers in arbitration agreements and broad confidentiality clauses, further limiting employees’ options for recourse. But there is good news. Last year, we worked with members on both sides of the aisle in Congress to pass two laws that protect survivors of sexual misconduct from being bound by these broad secrecy provisions. The Ending Forced Arbitration of Sexual Assault and Sexual Harassment Act allows survivors to file claims in open court, even if they are contractually bound by forced arbitration. The Speak Out Act prohibits predispute NDAs and non-disparagement agreements for survivors of sexual assault and harassment. This means survivors and witnesses of sexual misconduct who have not yet brought a legal claim now have the freedom to share their experiences without fear of legal repercussions. We have also worked across the country to ban NDAs from covering up workplace toxicity, including in New Jersey, California, and Washington State, which have passed the most far-reaching legislation to empower workers to speak their truths. And we are not done yet. In 2024, we plan on expanding these laws to other states in order to provide millions more workers with the right to speak publicly about their experiences. (You can find more about the NDA laws in your state on our website.)

In the coming year, we will also roll out an interactive tool for job seekers and workers to identify silencing mechanisms in their employee agreements and policies. Job seekers and employees will be able to scan the language of employee agreements in order to identify any clauses or language that may serve to silence them from reporting on-the-job toxicity. This will allow prospective workers to make informed decisions about workplace culture before accepting a job. It is our hope that this transparency tool will encourage more companies to drop these silencing mechanisms as they compete to attract workers. So if you are embarking on a new job search, we encourage you to stay vigilant, informed, and empowered. Understanding the clauses embedded in employment contracts is not just a legal necessity; it is a crucial aspect of fostering fairness, transparency, and protection. Let’s join together to ensure that the American workplace is one where everyone can work with dignity, free from all forms of toxicity. Gretchen Carlson is a journalist, bestselling author, and internationally recognized advocate for women’s rights whose bold actions against workplace harassment at Fox News helped pave the way for the global #MeToo movement.