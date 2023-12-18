Quaker Oats recall: 40 granola bar and cereal products to avoid right now due to salmonella fears

The Quaker Oats Co. has initiated a recall dozens of its granola bar and cereal products due to fears that they may be contaminated with salmonella, according to a notice on the U.S. Food and Drug Administration website. The salmonella bacteria frequently causes those infected to have a fever, stomach cramps, and diarrhea, though it can cause much more serious disease and even death, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The recalled items encompass more than 40 products, including granola cereals and bars:

Twenty-five granola bar products are part of the recall, including but not limited to, specific-sized packs of Quaker Big Chewy Bars Chocolate Chip, Quaker Chewy Bars S’mores, and Quaker Chewy Dipps Peanut Butter.

Eight granola cereals are part of the recall, including but not limited to specific-sized packs of Quaker Simply Granola Oats; Honey & Almonds Cereal; Quaker Puffed Granola Blueberry Vanilla Cereal; and Quaker Puffed Granola Apple Cinnamon Cereal.

Some Quaker snack boxes with granola bars are also part of the recall, including but not limited to Quaker on the Go Snack Mix and Frito-Lay Snacks Variety Pack With Quaker Chewy.

Quaker has provided a PDF listing all the recalled products along with their sizes, UPC codes, “best before” dates, and representative images.

The recalled products were sold in all 50 U.S. states as well as Puerto Rico, Guam, and Saipan. The company has more information on the recall on its dedicated website, and says that people should check their pantries for the affected products and dispose of them. Questions and refund inquiries can be directed to Quaker Consumer Relations at 1-800-492-9322 or the website.