How Cruise went from buzzy self-driving startup to ‘public safety risk’

Still, the California Department of Motor Vehicles approved the expansion, and for a while operations continued on as normal—until an incident in October thrust the company’s safety into the spotlight. (A Cruise spokesperson didn’t respond to a request for comment by publication.)

Cruise was partly up against concerns over incidents where the driverless cars blocked traffic or halted emergency vehicles. San Francisco Fire Department Chief Jeanine Nicholson, for example , said during a hearing ahead of the August vote that she believed the emergency service disruptions could get worse if Cruise (and competitor Waymo) were allowed to expand their operations.

California regulators had approved the self-driving car company’s request to provide around-the-clock fared passenger service in San Francisco, marking a major win for a company that had been operating under strict guidelines. The company had permission up until then to charge for driverless rides covering a small percentage of the city’s streets between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m.

Here’s what you need to know on how the GM-backed company went from taking over the winding streets of San Francisco to its “all time low,” as a leader reportedly described the current period to staff earlier this month.

A decade in the making

Cruise was founded a decade ago by Kyle Vogt, the Twitch cofounder who helped it become one of the leaders of the autonomous car movement. The company, which retrofitted cars with sensors at the time, sold to General Motors in 2016 as the AV war heated up. (Vogt served as Cruise’s president and chief technology officer after the sale. He took over as chief executive in 2021.) Cruise managed to rake in billions of dollars in funding as part of that transportation mania. But building successful AVs proved to be pricier and more time consuming than initially expected, so many of Cruise’s peers ended their self-driving goals in the coming years. Cruise, and Google’s Waymo, were among the last and best players standing.

Cruise conducted its first driverless ride in San Francisco in 2020 and allowed public riders to join the platform starting in 2022. As the company grew, more cars began to take over the San Francisco streets. Cruise officials said in August that the company operated about 300 vehicles at night and 100 during the day in San Francisco, according to the San Francisco Chronicle. But at the same time, city officials and pedestrians with cell phones were reporting repeated incidents where the vehicles would stop suddenly or obstruct emergency responses. Cruise in August said it would cut its fleet in the city by half while the DMV investigated recent crashes.