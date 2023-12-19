Today’s top business headlines: a lawsuit against Apple, the EU’s investigation into X, and the Quaker Oats recall

Does Apple owe you money? A new class-action lawsuit accuses the tech giant of misleading users about the advantages of its Family Sharing plan when it comes to third-party apps available through the platform. Apple has agreed to settle for $25 million; eligible class members can expect to receive up to $30 in compensation. Full story .

Quaker Oats recalls more than 40 products, citing fears of salmonella contamination: You may want to avoid oatmeal or granola bars for breakfast this week—at least if you’re partial to Quaker Oats. The brand published a PDF yesterday specifying which products may be contaminated, with information including their sizes, UPC codes, and “best before” dates. Full story.

Elon Musk is in hot water again—this time with the EU: The European Union launched a formal investigation yesterday into X (formerly Twitter), which Elon Musk acquired just over a year ago, to examine whether it has violated new social media regulations. While it’s not the first time that Musk has been accused of allowing misinformation and toxic content to run wild on the platform, particularly amid the Israel-Hamas war, this is the first investigation since the EU’s Digital Services Act was passed. Full story.

A $20 million deal no longer on the table: Adobe and leading design tool Figma have called off a merger that has been in the works for the past 15 months. Figma cofounder and CEO Dylan Field wrote that both companies “no longer see a path toward regulatory approval” after investigations conducted by the U.K. and EU concluded that the deal would be a threat to competition in the design market. Full story.