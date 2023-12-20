New Pop-Tarts ‘edible mascot’ is part of a big trend in branding

BY James I. Bowie3 minute read

When the clock hits zero at the end of the inaugural Pop-Tarts Bowl in Orlando on December 28, the victorious college football team will be awarded a belly full of the first-ever “edible mascot,” presumably a costumed personification of a Pop-Tarts brand toaster pastry that will somehow be transformed into a snack to be ritually devoured, in much the same way that the winners of the Cheez-It Bowl and the Duke’s Mayo Bowl celebrate by consuming the products of their title sponsors.

This public relations innovation is a natural outgrowth of the Pop-Tarts brand’s latest creative direction, which earlier this year saw the introduction of a set of trade characters known rather cumbersomely as the Agents of Crazy Good. And it comes as Pop-Tarts certainly seems to be having a moment, with Jerry Seinfeld set to debut a Pop-Tarts movie, The New York Times lauding Gary Gulman’s Pop-Tarts material as among the year’s best comedy, and, according to parent company Kellanova (part of the former Kellogg’s), as the brand has seen a 17% increase since 2019 in the number of adults eating its pastries as snacks. [Images: Kellanova] The Agents of Crazy Good are a throwback to one of the oldest forms of branding collateral, the anthropomorphic representation of the product itself, which dates back to classics like Bibendum, aka the Michelin Man (1894), and Mr. Peanut (1916 to 2020). Unlike trade characters that depend on metaphor to effectively transmit their characteristics to the products they represent—the trustworthiness of Betty Crocker, the greatness of Tony the Tiger (himself the namesake of a bowl game)—these mascots are the product personified in a quite literal way. Slap on some spindly arms and legs and a cartoon face and voilà: instant brand persona. This style of trade character, with its corny yet charming “Let’s All Go to the Lobby” vibe, recalls a midcentury advertising ethos that still resonates, even though analysis of U.S. Patent and Trademark Office data shows that the rate of appearance of anthropomorphic product mascots in new American logos has dropped from 1% in the 1950s to barely half that, 0.53%, this decade.

Subscribe to the Design newsletter. The latest innovations in design brought to you every weekday Privacy Policy | Fast Company Newsletters

A seeming advantage of using the product itself as a mascot, rather than relying on some human manifestation, is that it might sidestep the question of representation. Brands have realized the difficulty of summing themselves up in a single human figure, and consequently have increasingly eschewed the use of people as logos. But even product mascots appear to struggle with this challenge, and often are presented not as individual characters but as squads. Both the Agents of Crazy Good and their more famous cousins, the M&M’s spokescandies, are diverse in terms of gender and color, although the latter group has nevertheless provoked ridiculous controversy. While Bibendum, the M&M’s, and a select other few have kept the anthropomorphic mascot flag flying in recent years, the new Pop-Tarts avatars have emerged from a slightly different lineage. Over the past decade or so, a number of smaller, hipper brands have resuscitated the mascot logos of the ’50s, bedecking their websites and social media with a parade of remarkably similar characters featuring balloony cartoon eyes and chubby cheeks, always on the move with an almost “Keep on Truckin’”-level stride, and often flashing a peace sign and whistling as they shower good vibes over anything in their paths. Designer and writer Elizabeth Goodspeed has rounded up an excellent collection of examples. The Agents of Crazy Good could be seen as a sort of mainstreaming of this trend. While their appeal may appear purely nostalgic, there seems to be something else going on with this new brand of mascot. They are sometimes forcibly whimsical and too exuberant by half, suggesting that they are to be received not in earnest, but with irony. And their sickly-sweet cuteness is often undercut by an irreverent sarcasm, as with the tongue-wagging and bird-flipping fruits of Ugly Drinks or the causticness of the Mean Tomato.