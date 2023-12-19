Exploring the struggles of DEIB leaders: Are they the modern Sisyphus?

BY Joelle L. Martinez2 minute read

Recently at the SHRM Inclusion Conference, I delved into the challenges facing DEIB leaders, drawing parallels to the Greek myth of Sisyphus. Like Sisyphus rolling a boulder uphill only to see it tumble back down, DEIB leaders often grapple with frustration and fatigue in their tireless efforts to advance workplace diversity, equity, inclusion, and belonging (DEIB). ISOLATION AND CONSTRAINTS DEIB practitioners experience a sense of frustration and isolation, believing their work is crucial, yet doubting their organization’s full commitment. According to Gallup’s engagement benchmark database, DEIB leaders report a low 42nd percentile for engagement. In contrast, Learning & Development (68th percentile) and Talent Management (67th percentile) show significantly higher engagement levels. This lack of engagement is linked to insufficient resources, a feeling of being overlooked by executive leadership, and a deficiency in tracking progress through data.

PERFORMATIVE DEIB While some organizations articulate their commitment and create what appear to be thorough DEIB integration plans, they often falter in translating those intentions into concrete investment and execution. Regrettably, and all too frequently, the very individuals DEIB efforts seek to support find themselves left out of critical discussions about the issues and potential solutions. These patterns have resulted in visions for change without substantial progress. REACTIVE IMPLEMENTATION

DEIB initiatives frequently respond to significant events like public discrimination allegations or national tragedies. Notably, the surge in DEIB positions post-George Floyd’s death waned within just three years, highlighting a troubling trend of attrition and a lack of enduring commitment. The elimination of nearly 30% of Chief Diversity Officer roles underscores a start-and-stop pattern, indicating that DEIB has not yet been seamlessly integrated into the long-term strategic plans of organizations. EARMARKED FUNDING REALITIES Companies have pledged roughly $200 billion for racial equity initiatives following the murder of George Floyd. However, despite these commitments, numerous ERGs and BRGs are grappling with budget cuts, and forecasts for next year indicate significant reductions in DEIB spending.

A report from The Washington Post exposes that nearly 90% of earmarked funds for racial equity are directed towards loans or profit-driven investments, with over half pledged in the form of mortgages. This underscores a constrained, if not misguided, commitment to DEIB investments. Here are a few ways DEIB leaders can break free from Sisyphean pitfalls: Establish Goals: Go beyond performative actions by establishing measurable goals, benchmarks, and progress reports that hold leadership accountable for DEIB success.

Go beyond performative actions by establishing measurable goals, benchmarks, and progress reports that hold leadership accountable for DEIB success. Include Others: Include all voices by engaging leadership, empowering underrepresented communities to identify challenges and solutions, and leveraging outside experts for results-driven tools and programs.

Include all voices by engaging leadership, empowering underrepresented communities to identify challenges and solutions, and leveraging outside experts for results-driven tools and programs. Integrate DEIB: Proactively integrate DEIB into strategic plans, P&Ls, and culture. It’s not a standalone department but a strategic pillar woven into every department, with shared responsibility for success across the organization.

Proactively integrate DEIB into strategic plans, P&Ls, and culture. It’s not a standalone department but a strategic pillar woven into every department, with shared responsibility for success across the organization. Remain Transparent: Ensure sustained investment and execution with transparent tracking for internal and external stakeholders. Accountability builds trust, motivating the organization through challenges. By collaboratively implementing plans with real investment and shared accountability, we can break the cycle of Sisyphean DEIB patterns. In the end, everyone benefits when we successfully move the DEIB boulder to the other side.