BY Adam Riggs4 minute read

I enjoy workplace holiday parties as an excuse to get dressed up and head out to celebrate the year’s achievements with my colleagues. But as the CEO of a fully remote company, it’s a better use of our budget and team members’ time to get together at less busy times of the year for travel. This year, company leaders have other factors to consider before splashing out on a big holiday party. Many of us have friends and family directly or indirectly impacted by war and conflict around the globe. We’ve seen countless colleagues and industry veterans laid off (some more than once this year). Many of us have tightened our budgets and challenged ourselves to do more with less. There are many reasons why an extravagant party may not send the right message in our current environment. Yet, it’s also a time when everyone could use a little more appreciation. So, what can you do to help your team through these difficult times and celebrate the hard work they do every day?

For starters, encourage your people to get together for a virtual holiday party or other form of virtual socializing. But more importantly, I propose leaders make gratitude a priority from now through the end of the year and into 2024. UNDERSTANDING GRATITUDE AND ITS ROLE IN THE WORKPLACE Effective leaders have (hopefully) gotten into the habit of recognizing our people for their accomplishments. But that’s not the same as expressing gratitude. Simply put, gratitude is the state of being grateful or thankful. In the workplace, it’s easy to focus on recognition for successes and getting things done. After all, most companies have annual review programs that reinforce doing so.

Yet studies have shown it’s equally important to express your gratitude for and appreciation of employees’ contributions to your everyday work. Show them you value them for who they are—and the often intangible ways they help your company succeed and culture thrive—not just their most recent accomplishments. Research from Quantum Workplace even suggests that a lack of recognition—including recognition for the value they provide to the organization and teamwork or collaboration—is the number-three reason most people leave their jobs. More than 50% of employees want more recognition from their immediate manager, and 41% want it from their immediate coworkers! These are all signs that companies should be intentional about their gratitude. FIVE SIMPLE WAYS TO INCORPORATE GRATITUDE INTO THE WORKPLACE

While it may sound like a lofty goal to incorporate gratitude into your company culture, we’ve landed on five relatively easy ways to show our people gratitude regularly. Here’s how we do that at Frameable every day, and how you can get started. 1. CULTIVATE A CULTURE OF GRATITUDE From your recruitment to onboarding to how you conduct your meetings, put gratitude front and center. This can manifest by literally adding it to your vision and values documentation. But what’s most important is the everyday actions people take, how you make decisions as a team, and even through what activities you prioritize.

For example, gratitude turns up in our recruitment process by being transparent with candidates about where they stand and thanking them for their time. Similarly, ghosting candidates would undermine it as a value. 2. PUT GRATITUDE ON THE AGENDA Make a point of verbally expressing your appreciation for a team member in every group meeting, and allow others to do so as well. We’ve done this as part of our standup meetings, where team members also share what they’re working on and celebrate their wins.

3. ENABLE PEER-TO-PEER RECOGNITION Gratitude shouldn’t just be top-down. We encourage people to share instances of collaboration and teamwork that result in innovative approaches and perspectives. This happens frequently in our MS teams instance and in live meetings. In larger organizations, it may be helpful to deploy an employee recognition platform to enable the process and give it more visibility. 4. CELEBRATE TEAM WINS

I’m a believer in giving out good news—and expressing appreciation—in real time. We encourage our people to share their team wins with everyone through our messaging platform as they happen and at our weekly “Show&Tell” review of the week’s progress. There’s nothing like that little boost of momentum you get from helping your colleagues celebrate making progress toward your collective goals. 5. SUPPORT SELF-CARE, INCLUDING TAKING TIME AWAY FROM WORK We all need time away from work to rest, recharge, and prepare ourselves to tackle our workplace challenges. Unfortunately, some workplace policies can discourage people from taking much-needed breaks. We’ve instituted a “use it or lose it” PTO policy and actively encourage our team to take time off. I also recently gave everyone an extra day off to express my gratitude for how hard everyone has been working.

None of these small changes required us to make any significant monetary investments or hire a fancy employee engagement consultant. It just takes the presence of mind to ask your people for feedback on what would help them feel more appreciated and then put it into action. A LITTLE GRATITUDE GOES A LONG WAY Gallup has tracked what causes employees to change jobs and what inspires them to stay for decades. When asked, “If you could make one change at your current employer to make it a great place to work, what would it be?” 85% of responses focused on engagement or culture, pay, and well-being.