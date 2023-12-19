Why entrepreneurs must lead the charge in climate change mitigation

BY Artiom Anisimov3 minute read

We are at a pivotal moment in history where the actions we take today will have a lasting impact on our planet’s future. Climate change is no longer a distant threat. It’s a pressing issue that demands immediate attention from all sectors, including business. Gone are the days when companies could afford to be reckless, prioritizing profits over environmental sustainability. The facts are undeniable: rising ocean pollution, increasing occurrences of wildfires and floods, and a warming planet. As an entrepreneur, I’ve come to realize that if a problem affects the majority of the population, it’s a problem that affects every person and every business as well.

Subscribe to the Compass newsletter. Fast Company's trending stories delivered to you daily Privacy Policy | Fast Company Newsletters

THE IMPERATIVE FOR CLIMATE-CONSCIOUS ENTREPRENEURSHIP The first step in mitigating climate change is acknowledging its existence and understanding its implications for the business world. Different companies are affected by climate change in various ways, and for some leaders, it’s easier to bury their heads in the sand. However, when a problem is as widespread as this, affecting approximately 80% of the global population, it becomes a universal issue that we all must address. What can entrepreneurs do to not just adapt but also contribute to solving this crisis? One answer lies in direct engagement with climate initiatives. Whether it’s by aligning your business with a climate agenda or investing a portion of your profits in eco-friendly projects, the key is to take proactive steps.

At EOS Data Analytics, we are dedicated to enabling businesses to reduce their environmental impact using cutting-edge satellite data analytics. This is another way the commitment to climate change mitigation may be effective and meaningful. Even the smallest businesses can engage in conscious environmental planning. A strategy aimed at reducing the company’s carbon footprint as it scales is also an important contribution to climate change mitigation. As businesses grow and consumption increases, the urgency for implementing green practices becomes increasingly evident. If there are actions that can be objectively less harmful or more beneficial for the planet’s health, they should be preferred and taken in your company.

NAVIGATING THE ECONOMIC AND POLITICAL LANDSCAPE While the need for climate-conscious entrepreneurship is clear, executing these strategies on a global scale presents its own set of challenges. In developing countries, where economies are still heavily industrial, the concept of a green agenda is often a luxury rather than a necessity. For example, in places like Pakistan and Zimbabwe, people are still manually mining coal or diamonds as a means of survival. The idea of prioritizing the environment is often secondary to immediate economic needs. This brings us to the political landscape, another significant hurdle. The current geopolitical climate, marked by wars, instability, and market redistribution, can create opportunities for quick and disproportionate capital gains. These conditions often sideline environmental concerns, as history is replete with examples where the pursuit of personal enrichment took precedence over global well-being.

advertisement

However, it’s crucial to understand that political and economic landscapes are not static; they are ever-changing. This dynamism provides an opportunity for businesses to be not just reactive but proactive in their approach to climate change. The vision and ambitions for a sustainable future must be stronger than the influence of politics, competitors, or short-term trends. If your stance on climate change is authentic and strong, it will withstand external pressures and allow your business to follow the chosen path, cultivating and disseminating the practices you’ve implemented. THE PATH FORWARD: A CALL TO ACTION

Climate change is not just an environmental issue; it’s a business issue that demands immediate and sustained attention. Even small steps, like sourcing electricity from green providers or using products from responsible sources, can make a significant impact. I believe that the challenges posed by climate change will make the situation worldwide worse before it gets better. Yet, with the right technology and a global mindset, we can identify and solve these issues before it’s too late. For that to happen, we all need to act responsibly and think globally. And the time for action is now.