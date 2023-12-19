BY Shannon Tucker3 minute read

Startup CEO John Smith (name changed for anonymity) was a busy person. When our PR agency landed him an interview with the Wall Street Journal, I was nervous—he was known to be overly confident and certainly didn’t feel the need to get on a call with me to prepare or review our media training tips. After all, “I’ve been doing this for over 20 years, Shannon.”

Sigh. Mr. Smith took the interview from the back of a cab in New York City (cue the sirens and honking horns). The reporter asked his first question and about 10 minutes later (you think I am exaggerating), Mr. Smith was still droning on. And on. He talked about how wonderful his company was and offered nothing of value for Wall Street Journal readers. As the interview ended, the reporter said, “Any final thoughts, Mr. Smith?” Beep beep, I heard in the background, before, “Nope, you covered it all!” The cab door slammed. The reporter never published the article. Preparing for interviews is a necessity, no matter how much experience you have (or think you have!). Here are four of my favorite tips for any spokesperson to keep in mind to ensure you nail the interview.

Subscribe to the Compass newsletter. Fast Company's trending stories delivered to you daily Privacy Policy | Fast Company Newsletters

1. OWN THE LAST QUESTION Most reporters ask the same thing at the end of every interview: Is there anything you want to add? Unprepared interviewees like Mr. Smith will affably declare, “Nope, you covered it all!” This is a missed opportunity to either double down on your most important message or bring up a topic the reporter didn’t ask, but you wished they had. If you only rehearse one answer for this interview, this is the question to practice for. Make it your best soundbite. 2. PREPARE A STORY

I once heard a startup founder describe the early days of her company to a reporter like this: “I was alone in my 300-square-foot studio apartment, working my ass off day and night, storing faxes and papers in my oven because there was nowhere else to put them.” She thought of this as nothing more than a cute anecdote to make the reporter laugh. But these stories are perfect ways to show not tell. This woman painted a picture of startup life in the ’90s, showing just how far she’d come from those early days. The papers in the oven story became part of the headline. She had incorporated one of the many media training tips we’d discussed: Stories make good soundbites. The reporter’s job is to tell a story, so make it easy for them.

3. THINK IN SOUNDBITES I often have clients who are frustrated that the interview they excitedly took with a reporter didn’t result in an article (cue Mr. Smith still waiting for that Wall Street Journal exclusive). There are myriad reasons why this could have happened, but one could be that you aren’t thinking like a reporter. When you get on the phone with them, your job is to make their job as easy as possible. Give them quotable phrases. Don’t be too promotional for your company or brand (unless it’s a company profile). Give them data they can insert into the story. Stop rambling. Stop to check in and say, “Is this helpful? Should I keep going?”

advertisement

4. CONSIDER WHERE YOU’RE TAKING THE INTERVIEW If it isn’t a live broadcast interview, then you can control where you are—and make sure it’s a smart location. While this sounds obvious, you’d be surprised by the different locations some of my clients have taken interviews—Mr. Smith isn’t the only one making poor choices. One client took an interview from her messy bedroom with the unmade bed visible on Zoom (this immediately signals unprofessional). Another was in an airport while breathlessly walking to the gate (to which the reporter ended the interview early because she felt disrespected). Another even took an interview from a drive-thru (“Sorry, one sec, I’m going to go on mute while I order a coffee.”).

Take the interview from a quiet place where you won’t be distracted. If you’re on camera, ensure your background is clean and professional. Reporters are giving you their time—be respectful. Interviewing is hard. Media training matters. No matter how many interviews you’ve done, review media training tips practice before each one. Reporters are unique; just because you’ve had positive experiences with friendly reporters in the past doesn’t mean you aren’t going to encounter a difficult journalist who throws you for a loop. Preparation is the only way to really nail the interview. Don’t be like Mr. Smith.