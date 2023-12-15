Unsold EVs are piling up at car dealerships. What does that mean for the auto industry?

BY Kristin Toussaint3 minute read

Sales of electric vehicles hit record highs this year—but so has the amount of unsold inventory on U.S. dealer lots. Car dealers across the country say they had a 114-day supply of new EVs as of the end of November, compared to a 71-day supply of inventory for the auto industry overall. Historically, a 60-day supply across the auto industry was considered ideal.

In the U.S., annual sales of electric vehicles passed the 1 million mark in November, a 50.7% year over year increase compared to 2022, according to The National Automobile Dealer Association. But in a recent blog post from Cox Automotive, the auto services company noted that, “while EV sales volumes continue to increase, inventory levels are increasing faster.” The amount of inventory varies by carmaker, though. The Ford F-150 Lightning has a 111-day supply, while Chevy Bolt EUV inventory sits at 59 days. EV models including the Nissan Leaf, Kia EV6, and the Mustang Mach-E had “higher-than-average” inventory. The Cox Automotive research does not, however, include inventory figures for Tesla, Rivian, or other automakers that sell directly to consumers, meaning dealers don’t hold their inventory. In 2023, the Tesla Model Y became the top-selling vehicle of any kind—electric or combustion engine—around the world, a first for an electric car. (Tesla did just announce a recall of nearly all of its vehicles sold in the U.S. in order to update software for its Autopilot feature.) “It is important to avoid conflating data snapshots with long-term trends,” Albert Gore, executive director of the industry coalition Zero Emission Transportation Association, said in an email about the inventory numbers. “In the long term, we see continued growth for EVs as prices continue to come down and production volumes increase.”

Car dealers say that the majority of U.S. customers aren’t yet ready to switch to an electric car. In a November letter to President Joe Biden, nearly 4,000 dealerships across the country asked the administration to “tap the breaks” on its electric vehicle mandate. The administration previously announced federal emissions standards for new vehicles, a way to accelerate the EV transition and help ensure that EVs can make up two-thirds of new light-duty vehicle sales by 2032. Because of that mandate, dealers wrote, electric vehicles are “stacking up” on their lots. “Last year, there was a lot of hope and hype about EVs. Early adopters formed an initial line and were ready to buy these vehicles as soon as we had them to sell,” they wrote. “But that enthusiasm has stalled . . . [and] they are not selling nearly as fast as they are arriving at our dealerships—even with deep price cuts, manufacturer incentives, and generous government incentives.” Dealers add that consumers are concerned about EV prices as well as access to charging, both at home and through public charging stations. Recent reporting did find that Volkswagen’s $2 billion EV charging network is rife with issues; advocates say those nonfunctioning chargers are hurting the EV transition. Though major automakers have announced plans to build out charging networks, research still shows huge swaths of charging “dead zones” across the country.