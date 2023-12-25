5 steps that will get you promoted in 2024

BY Judith Humphrey4 minute read

Is one of your New Year’s resolutions for 2024 to get promoted?

It’s a good goal. After all, companies want to keep their best employees. In fact, a 2023 study revealed that 93% are concerned with retaining employees. As Jeff Bockelman, founder of recruiting firm Pedagog, told me, “Companies today are increasingly aware of the importance of retaining top talent and sustaining a skilled and dedicated workforce.” Some of your most enticing opportunities may exist in the company you’re now with—assuming they take your career development and continuing education seriously. If you’ve been a strong performer, those in charge will strive to meet your expectations. To snag a promotion, take these five steps:

1. DEFINE YOUR GOALS The first step is to define your goals. Ask yourself, “What new responsibilities would I like?” Do you want to work at a higher level, oversee a team, have broader reach, stay in a specialized role, or change your focus within the company entirely? You might also want to find a more compatible boss. One young woman I know told me that almost everyone in her department was fleeing because they didn’t like working for a particular manager who shot down every idea they had. If that’s the case, decide what kind of boss you do want to report to. Take time identifying your goals. Be sure of what you want before taking the next step.

2. TALK TO YOUR BOSS Meet with your boss to talk about opportunities. It’s the polite thing to do, even if you want to exit your current department. After all, no manager wants to be blindsided. Come ready to pitch yourself for a higher-level role. Raising this topic at the end of a meeting or in a passing conversation won’t work. One young professional told me he approached his boss in the hallway and said, “Do I have your support for the senior manager role?” His boss responded: “Why do you feel ready for that?” The young man quickly realized that he should have had this exchange in a sit-down meeting where he could comfortably lay out his readiness for the role. If you want to look at opportunities outside your current department, explore these with your boss. Convey the sense that you have enjoyed working in that department and are ready for a more senior role elsewhere. And don’t succumb to pressure if your boss says “I can’t afford to have you leave,” or “I need you in your current role.” Stay strong.

3. TAP INTO YOUR NETWORK Next, you’ll want to tap into your network in the company. This will serve you well, especially if you want a promotion into a different department. If you have a mentor, talk to them about opportunities they may know of. Also talk to sponsors—people who know you, respect you, are highly placed, and can recommend you for the job you desire. There are still others you can seek out for help. For example, you might approach a well-positioned executive and say, “I am interested in joining your department,” or “I’ve heard so much about your team, I’d love to meet you.” In short, find a plausible reason to meet with a higher-up who could recommend you or hire you. Keep your eye on any new openings and if you see one you like, approach the hiring manager and say that you’re keenly interested in that position. Just make sure that the position represents a growth opportunity for you.

Network with colleagues who might know of openings in their area. If there are company programs that introduce you to colleagues, join them. One insurance company I know has a leadership networking program that provides exposure to key leaders. 4. PREPARE FOR INTERVIEWS It’s important to prepare well for all interviews. Make certain that you’re ready for meetings with a sponsor, mentor, hiring executive, or colleague. This preparation begins with research: Find out about the department you may be interested in, the job, and the person who’s interviewing you. Your knowledge of these areas will help you come across as smart and committed to the opportunity. It will also allow you to ask thoughtful questions.