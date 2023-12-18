5 ways you can reframe failure at work

BY Harvey Deutschendorf3 minute read

Thomas Edison famously said, “I have not failed. I’ve just found 10,000 ways that won’t work.”

At the time that he was struggling to invent the light bulb, Edison was derided and ridiculed by the media as a great failure. The quote above was Edison’s response to a reporter asking him why he persisted and didn’t give up. Like many successful people whose work impacted the world before and after him, Edison had been able to reframe failure to his advantage. Rather than see it as a disadvantage, or obstacle, he was able to see the value in it. We will be hard pressed to find anyone who has made major contributions to our world, who got it right the first time. Instead we will find a trail of setbacks, missteps, dead ends, and detours that finally lead them to the achievements that are so visible. Failure is an opportunity But reframing failure, especially at work, can be easier said than done. The first step in reframing failure is to look for the opportunity within it. What does failure tell us about our work, ourselves, and those we are working with? If we are looking for opportunities to continuously learn, we will discover aspects of what doesn’t work in all of our failures that will, as they did with Edison, lead us closer to what will ultimately work. Instead of looking at setbacks strictly as failures, consider thinking of them as an experiment that gives us valuable information which we can draw upon in order to move forward. Failure is a time to transition In addition to viewing failure as an experiment, we can view failure as a transition time or period that we are required to go through. “Thinking of failure as part of the process normalizes the experience and makes it an expectation, rather than an exception,” says Dr. Melanie McNally, a psychologist and author of The Emotionally Intelligent Teen. It can also be looked at as a time to build new skills and make connections with like minded colleagues and leaders at your workplace.

Failure is a chance to try something new Another way to reframe failure is to highlight the importance of trying new things. As Albert Einstein once said, “Anyone who has never made a mistake has never tried anything new.” Having tried and failed means we had the courage to try something new. Since there are few, if any, new endeavors that guarantee success, we must step out of our comfort zones and build our resilience. “We get more and more resilient each time we try something new, regardless of whether it works out,” says McNally. “We’re expanding our capacity to tolerate discomfort, which causes our comfort zone to get bigger.” Failure is a catalyst for innovation If we need motivation to keep going after setbacks, we simply have to think of all the well-known people and the setbacks that they endured before finally reaching their goal. In my book, Emotionally Intelligent Game Changers: 101 Simple Ways to Win at Work + Life, I share tips about how to overcome setbacks and use them as building blocks toward success. I give this advice because research has found that organizations that encourage and reward new ideas, innovation, and risk taking, attract those who are willing to go beyond what they already know and do, perform better. Workers at stagnant organizations that are tied to the status quo, often grow to feel frustrated, causing many to come to the conclusion that they are in the wrong environment. Another way we can view failure is as a step towards developing our creative, problem solving skills. By examining what didn’t work, we can expand our imaginations and thinking processes. The best way to learn is by doing and the more things we attempt to do, the more we set ourselves up for learning. Psychologist, author and educator, Martin Seligman, one of the proponents of the positive psychology movement did some ground-breaking work on optimism. He discovered that optimists view setbacks differently from pessimists. Optimists see setbacks as temporary, and don’t take them personally. They don’t see them as an indication there is something wrong with them. Viewing failures in this manner can help build our optimism.