These AI tools can help you create something in under a minute

This article is republished with permission from Wonder Tools, a newsletter that helps you discover the most useful sites and apps. Subscribe here .

You can do some amazing things with AI in a minute or less. Read on for eight ways to start making something new. They’re all free, fast, and fun.

1. Compose a 30-second song with Splash Pro

Input: A few words to describe the kind of song you want.

A few words to describe the kind of song you want. Get: A short song you can download as an audio or video clip.

A short song you can download as an audio or video clip. Options: Set your song’s character with a brief prompt. Speed it up by raising the BPM—beats per minute. For a darker mood, set the Mode to minor.

Set your song’s character with a brief prompt. Speed it up by raising the BPM—beats per minute. For a darker mood, set the Mode to minor. Example: Here is a mini song I generated for a video I’m working on.

2. Create an attractive document draft with Craft AI

Input: Type in a sentence summing up the kind of info you’d like to build on.

Type in a sentence summing up the kind of info you’d like to build on. Get: An elegantly formatted document made up of AI-generated starting notes. No sign-up, subscription, or download required because it’s intended to demo how Craft docs look. You can edit the AI-generated doc in Craft (why I like Craft). Go to https://creator.craft.do/ and type in a prompt.

An elegantly formatted document made up of AI-generated starting notes. No sign-up, subscription, or download required because it’s intended to demo how Craft docs look. You can edit the AI-generated doc in Craft (why I like Craft). Go to https://creator.craft.do/ and type in a prompt. Example: Here is a document I generated about note-taking.

3. Make a quick compelling slide with Beautiful.ai

Input: Type in a phrase or sentence that describes a slide you want to make.

Type in a phrase or sentence that describes a slide you want to make. Get: A slide with a quote, chart, or other custom visual you can screenshot. You can use this free on Beautiful.ai’s home page without an account.

A slide with a quote, chart, or other custom visual you can screenshot. You can use this free on Beautiful.ai’s home page without an account. Example: wordcloud slide with the names of the planets.

4. Summarize any YouTube video with Summarize.tech

Input: Paste in a YouTube video link.

Paste in a YouTube video link. Get: An instant concise summary. Click “See more” to get a more detailed overview of subsections. Shortcut: Summarize any YouTube video by typing https://summarize.tech/ followed by any YouTube video link.

An instant concise summary. Click “See more” to get a more detailed overview of subsections. Shortcut: Summarize any YouTube video by typing https://summarize.tech/ followed by any YouTube video link. Example: Summary of Biden’s 2022 State of the Union speech.

Summary of Biden’s 2022 State of the Union speech. Alternative: Eightify lets you add a video summary button to Chrome.

5. Dream up a 4-second AI-generated video with Runway.ml

Input: Type in a description of any 4-second visual scene. Or upload any image to turn it into a short video.

Type in a description of any 4-second visual scene. Or upload any image to turn it into a short video. Get: A vivid short video clip you can share or download.

A vivid short video clip you can share or download. Alternative: Try Canva’s new Magic Studio AI tool kit, which includes Runway.ml-powered video clips.

Try Canva’s new Magic Studio AI tool kit, which includes Runway.ml-powered video clips. Example: See this content flood.

6. Summarize anything in 6 words with Poe.com‘s summary bot

Input: Type in the title of any book, movie, play, or song.

Type in the title of any book, movie, play, or song. Get: A six-word summary. I designed this bot in a minute on Poe.com, which lets you write a custom prompt to make a single-purpose bot. Read more on why Poe is a useful AI tool.

A six-word summary. I designed this bot in a minute on Poe.com, which lets you write a custom prompt to make a single-purpose bot. Read more on why Poe is a useful AI tool. Alternative bots I made: MemoryAid provides mnemonic devices for anything you want to remember. 2nd Grade Teacher explains anything clearly and simply.

7. Clean up background noise on any file with Podcast.adobe.com

Input: Upload any audio file up to 500 mb or 30 minutes long.

Upload any audio file up to 500 mb or 30 minutes long. Get: A clean version without background noise.

A clean version without background noise. Also: Try Adobe’s separate free Mic Check tool to test whether you’re speaking too far or too close to your computer’s mic, and whether background noise is likely to impact your audio quality for recordings or Zoom calls.

8. Cook up an AI-powered recipe with Taste Bud

Input: Type in some ingredients (or leftovers) in your fridge.

Type in some ingredients (or leftovers) in your fridge. Get: A nicely formatted recipe note card you can save on the site or print. I can’t yet vouch for how tasty the recipes will actually be, but I like the design.

A nicely formatted recipe note card you can save on the site or print. I can’t yet vouch for how tasty the recipes will actually be, but I like the design. Example: Banana Nut Maple Muffin recipe.

