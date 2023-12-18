What is 5G? The tech powering next-gen connectivity, explained

BY Kolawole Samuel Adebayo6 minute read

The world’s first 5G network launched in 2019, offering low-latency connectivity, faster data speeds, and higher data caps for mobile devices. While the issue of which country actually first launched 5G is up for debate— the U.S. and South Korea are still battling for bragging rights—there’s no dispute around the technology’s impact. The communications firm Ericsson said in its August 2023 Mobility Report that about 260 service providers have since launched commercial 5G services in 92 countries, and around 35 have deployed or launched 5G stand-alone (SA) networks (the latter of which is another version of 5G). Global 5G subscriptions grew by 175 million, according to the Ericsson report, reaching 1.3 billion during the first quarter of 2023, with a projection of five billion 5G subscriptions by 2028.

But the transition from 4G is still a slow one: Per Ericsson, 4G subscriptions rose in that same time span by 11 million to a total of 5.2 billion. In addition, Deloitte’s 2023 Global Digital Consumer Trends survey, based on a poll of 27,150 respondents across 17 countries, suggests that 36% consider the quality of 4G and 5G about the same. Some experts note that many users, in at least the North American region, are not willing to pay extra for 5G, especially because they consider 4G satisfactory enough for their data speed needs—a trend validated by YouGov’s report which shows “overall consumer willingness to upgrade to 5G hasn’t increased substantially, despite the growth in 5G adoption rates across all age groups.” Consumer reluctance to transition from the reliable 4G technology, coupled with concerns about security and potential environmental risks, is hindering the seamless integration of 5G technology. But to understand the true significance of 5G, it’s essential to look beyond the telecom industry.

The current 5G landscape While there’s been more talk about 5G in the telecom industry than in others, 5G’s use cases transcend the telecom industry and are fundamental to our lives more than we know it. 5G’s applications cuts across gaming, augmented reality/virtual reality (AR/VR), manufacturing, energy, utilities, media and entertainment, healthcare, smart buildings, connected factories, connected retail, and more. Per one report by PwC on the global economic impact of 5G, the technology is estimated to add $1.3 trillion to global GDP by 2030. Nadav Avni, CMO at device management company Radix, notes that “with 5G infrastructure in place, big data projects are becoming a reality and we are experiencing the revolution of connected smart devices and IoT.” In fact, Avni believes the increasing proliferation of 5G infrastructure and supporting devices worldwide is already leading to a better quality of life and a higher economic growth rate that will continue on an upward trajectory—a claim also supported by GSMA, a trade organization. Moreover, experts say the majority of telecom companies launching 5G networks used existing 4G/LTE infrastructure as the foundation, creating what’s known as 5G non-standalone (NSA). While 5G NSA helps to deploy some features of 5G faster and at a low cost, it can’t deliver low latency like 5G SA and consumes more power. Some other challenges of 5G NSA include lack of compatibility with existing devices and 4G LTE-based security threats like denial of service (DoS), network device DoS, eavesdropping, and unauthorized data use. When connectivity increases—as is the case with both 5G NSA and 5G SA—so do cyberthreats, says Avni. This necessitates a greater need to protect data when stored, transferred, and accessed.

