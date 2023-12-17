Sports Illustrated’s AI scandal highlights the need for authenticity in the LLM era

Just this month, The Arena Group, which operates Sports Illustrated, unceremoniously fired its CEO Ross Levinsohn weeks after the publication was found to have published articles written by fake authors with AI-created biographies and headshots. (The Arena Group has insisted that Levinsohn’s ouster “had absolutely nothing to do with the AI issue at all.”)

Google, too, is facing a storm of controversy for releasing a heavily edited first-look video of Gemini, the company’s most advanced AI yet. The prerecorded demo showed a bombastic, real-time, in-voice interaction between a person and Gemini. That clip later turned out to be an exaggeration. On the public policy front, the European Union recently put forward a set of far-reaching regulations that rank and limit the use of various AI systems, with large penalties in case of noncompliance. And of course, there was OpenAI’s very public dismissal, and subsequent reinstatement, of CEO Sam Altman—a saga that only highlighted the growing rift in Silicon Valley around AI safety. All is clearly not well in paradise.

Nevertheless, history shows that most disruptive innovations follow a similar pattern of turmoil before they are accepted as mainstream solutions to humanity’s problems. For example, at its dawn, the internet was riddled with malicious actors, policy challenges, and controversies. Copyright issues were rampant, with the heavy metal band Metallica famously suing the file-sharing network Napster for infringement, something that is now rearing its head with generative AI. Similarities between the early critique of search engines and modern AI are also remarkably close. These include bias and opacity in search results, breaches in privacy, as well as concerns around democracy and free speech. On the public policy front, governments of all shapes and sizes have long favored overreach when it comes to telecom networks and smartphones, despite glaring privacy issues. Yet, despite all this, these technologies have become a centerpiece of the human experience and, in most cases, unrecognizable from their initial state at launch.