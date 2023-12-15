Oh great, now debt collectors are embracing AI too

It seems like nearly every industry on the planet is now using artificial intelligence in some way, so why not debt collectors, too?

A new report from TransUnion, titled Seizing the Opportunity in Uncertain Times: The Collections Industry in 2023, reveals that some debt collection companies (also known as 3PC–third-party collections companies) are already embracing AI-powered solutions to improve their success rates and make their jobs more efficient.

According to TransUnion’s report, artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies will have a “significant” impact on debt collection going forward. In 2023, already 11% of 3PC companies were using AI/ML technologies in their endeavors. What’s more, a full 60% of 3PC companies surveyed revealed that they were already “somewhere along the deployment path to use AI/ML-based technology.”

So what exactly are debt collectors using AI for? TransUnion’s survey of 90 companies that are using the technology revealed that: