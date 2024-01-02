3 labor market trends to watch for in 2024, according to Indeed’s chief economist

BY Svenja Gudell4 minute read

After the past couple years of soaring competition for workers, rising wages, and sinking unemployment, the U.S. labor market was set up for a cool down in 2023. But cooling down is not the same thing as turning cold: The market largely cooled from a position of strength, correcting without cratering—and avoiding a dreaded recession.

There are several reasons for cautious optimism that the same trends that helped cushion the job market in 2023 will hold in 2024. As an economist, here are three labor market trends I believe workers should look out for in the year ahead, including which industries will have the most—and the fewest—job openings. Lower postings, limited layoffs, less quitting Employers nationwide clearly have jobs to fill. Total U.S. job postings at the end of November were roughly 25% higher than they were before the pandemic. However, job postings declined notably throughout the year, ending November down more than 16% from the same period the year before. Part of the decline is very likely because employers have been able to fill many positions. As of October, total U.S. employment was 3% above its February 2020, pre-pandemic peak. The downward trend in postings was observed across most sectors, though some industries fared better than others. As of December 1, sectors with the highest growth in postings over the year (or, at least, the smallest declines) included driving—a segment that experienced a surge in demand as logistics chains normalized in the wake of the pandemic—and a handful of healthcare-related jobs. Healthcare roles are likely to stay in high demand as care providers staff up to meet the needs of an aging population and an increase in retirees in coming years.

Sectors with the biggest declines in postings include software, IT, finance, marketing, and media, all of which experienced an uptick in layoff reports and decreased investment as the broader economy adjusted to higher benchmark interest rates and bouts of volatility. Many employers are also reluctant to let go of their current employees, and those employees are more reluctant to leave their current jobs. The nationwide layoff rate was just 1% in October, only barely above record lows of 0.9%. And after a historic surge during 2021 and 2022, the U.S. quits rate is back to where it was before the pandemic. Less quitting means employers may need to fill open roles from the ranks of the unemployed rather than the already employed. In 2024, this could be good news for employers that may no longer need to offer big pay raises to lure candidates away from competitors, helping to further cool wage growth—a key ingredient in taming inflation. Annual U.S. wage growth, as measured by the Indeed Wage Tracker, was 4% at the end of November, historically strong but well below early 2022 peaks. Doing more with less Drawing new workers into the workforce from the ranks of the unemployed and underemployed will also help counteract an aging workforce. The share of the working-age U.S. population aged 65 and up is expected to grow from 17.5% in 2023 to 20.9% in 2035, according to official projections. An aging population means the pool of available workers will shrink in the future, even as demand for workers remains high—especially in sectors like healthcare that will tend to the needs of an older population.