3 labor market trends to watch for in 2024, according to Indeed’s chief economist

After the past couple years of soaring competition for workers, rising wages, and sinking unemployment, the U.S. labor market was set up for a cool down in 2023. But cooling down is not the same thing as turning cold: The market largely cooled from a position of strength, correcting without cratering—and avoiding a dreaded recession.
There are several reasons for cautious optimism that the same trends that helped cushion the job market in 2023 will hold in 2024. As an economist, here are three labor market trends I believe workers should look out for in the year ahead, including which industries will have the most—and the fewest—job openings.
Lower postings, limited layoffs, less quitting
Employers nationwide clearly have jobs to fill. Total U.S. job postings at the end of November were roughly 25% higher than they were before the pandemic. However, job postings declined notably throughout the year, ending November down more than 16% from the same period the year before. Part of the decline is very likely because employers have been able to fill many positions. As of October, total U.S. employment was 3% above its February 2020, pre-pandemic peak.
The downward trend in postings was observed across most sectors, though some industries fared better than others. As of December 1, sectors with the highest growth in postings over the year (or, at least, the smallest declines) included driving—a segment that experienced a surge in demand as logistics chains normalized in the wake of the pandemic—and a handful of healthcare-related jobs. Healthcare roles are likely to stay in high demand as care providers staff up to meet the needs of an aging population and an increase in retirees in coming years.
Sectors with the biggest declines in postings include software, IT, finance, marketing, and media, all of which experienced an uptick in layoff reports and decreased investment as the broader economy adjusted to higher benchmark interest rates and bouts of volatility.
Many employers are also reluctant to let go of their current employees, and those employees are more reluctant to leave their current jobs. The nationwide layoff rate was just 1% in October, only barely above record lows of 0.9%. And after a historic surge during 2021 and 2022, the U.S. quits rate is back to where it was before the pandemic. Less quitting means employers may need to fill open roles from the ranks of the unemployed rather than the already employed. In 2024, this could be good news for employers that may no longer need to offer big pay raises to lure candidates away from competitors, helping to further cool wage growth—a key ingredient in taming inflation. Annual U.S. wage growth, as measured by the Indeed Wage Tracker, was 4% at the end of November, historically strong but well below early 2022 peaks.
Doing more with less
Drawing new workers into the workforce from the ranks of the unemployed and underemployed will also help counteract an aging workforce. The share of the working-age U.S. population aged 65 and up is expected to grow from 17.5% in 2023 to 20.9% in 2035, according to official projections. An aging population means the pool of available workers will shrink in the future, even as demand for workers remains high—especially in sectors like healthcare that will tend to the needs of an older population.
The prime-age labor force participation rate has risen to high levels over the past several years, driven up in large part by drawing previously sidelined workers—including women and workers with disabilities—back to the labor market. Immigration has also helped. Foreign-born workers currently represent almost 20% of the total U.S. workforce. But there are only so many workers that can be pulled from the sidelines or enticed to move far from home to fill necessary jobs. Going forward, the labor market will need to do more with less, boosting productivity even as the labor force shrinks.
Cautious optimism around issues like AI and inflation
Emerging artificial intelligence technologies may help enable exactly that. Early indications suggest that generative artificial intelligence tools, in particular—tools like ChatGPT that create human-like text, audio, and images—are more likely to augment most jobs rather than fully replace them. They have the potential to take on repetitive and mundane tasks and free humans to focus on more productive work. The technology also promises to create entirely new jobs.
In 2023, the U.S. labor market showed us that a sustained period of high demand from employers doesn’t have to result in sustained high inflation, that wage growth can slow without a spike in unemployment, and that workers who left the labor market can be drawn back. But conditions are weakening, and it’s possible we are entering a period in which the easiest hurdles on the road to a fabled soft landing have already been cleared, leaving only the highest and most difficult for the last mile of the race. There’s a decent case for optimism for 2024, but nothing is guaranteed.