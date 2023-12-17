The top 5 ads of 2023—and why Apple had the worst one

Advertising! The majority of people spend a significant portion of their day actively trying to avoid ads, but the ones that are truly remarkable—good and bad—break through that default allergy to excite, delight, and enrage us. That’s what makes this slice of commercial culture distinct. These ads, combined with high-quality products to back it up, are what forge the often inexplicable emotional connections we have with brands.

The competition for 2023’s worst ad was incredibly stiff. In fact, the list is so long that if I read it out loud, we may just have a full-on Ark of the Covenant situation on our hands. So in the best interest of our collective health, I’ll only talk about one: Apple’s “Mother Nature.”

This is why we’re considering the best ads of 2023—and the worst. This is completely subjective. Obviously. Welcome to Hot Take City! Population: One.

Launched in September as a part of Apple’s big fall event, the five-minute short film stars Oscar-winning actor Octavia Spencer as Mother Nature, arriving in Cupertino to grill Apple execs, including CEO Tim Cook, for a status report on how the company’s plans are progressing to be fully carbon neutral by 2030. Over the course of the meeting they cover materials, clean energy, transportation, water usage, and more. It’s like the COP summit married a corporate holiday video! The ad came as Apple announced its newest Apple Watch model as its first “completely carbon neutral” product.

“Mother Nature” just oozes money out of every frame. The direction is great. Octavia Spencer had a show on Apple TV+, but Apple canceled it in the spring, so she likely didn’t do this as a favor. As far as CEOs starring in their own ads go, Tim Cook is no Victor Kiam, but he’s logged enough stage time that he still handled the camera pretty well.

So it’s not the worst ad in the sense of what you might see any time you log onto Twitter. But in terms of the brand and the subject matter, it’s at least the most disappointing. On paper, a lot about this short film reads like a smart move. Here we have Apple, a global giant, using its entertainment chops to appear fallible and human—everyone running around all nervous, anxious to impress Mother Nature. Even Cook. Clichéd? Sure. But it could have worked.