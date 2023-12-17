Why one Kansas City lawsuit could permanently change real estate

A low barrier to entry, the prospect of high commissions, and a high degree of flexibility—not to mention some wildly popular reality TV shows—made real estate one of the fastest growing professions in the U.S. Now its workforce is at risk of a decline, and unlike previous market downturns, it may never be the same again.

That’s because the sector isn’t just facing the usual headwinds that come with a high interest rate environment and supply shortages, which resulted in a 14.6% drop in transaction volume this year.

In late October, a Kansas City jury found the National Association of Realtors (NAR) guilty of anticompetitive practices—namely forcing sellers to pay a commission fee to buyer’s agents—awarding the plaintiffs nearly $1.8 billion in damages. The landmark ruling in the Sitzer/Burnett case, and similar lawsuits filed in other jurisdictions since, disrupts the industry’s long-standing compensation model for buyer’s agents, and may serve to cut realtor fees—and with it, revenues—in an industry already struggling from the effects of a market in decline.

While this could be good news for those looking to purchase property, how buyer’s agents will be compensated in the wake of the ruling remains an open question. While some in the industry are hopeful that sellers will continue to offer the standard 3% commission fee to buyer’s agents, others suggest price-conscious sellers will opt out, leaving buyers to either foot the bill themselves, go without an agent, or pursue a different, fixed-fee model.