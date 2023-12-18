BY Steve Malony4 minute read

Leading a tech accessories company makes you aware, by necessity, of the many emerging gadgets and growth sectors that spark a serious fear of missing out. Whether it’s on our bodies or transporting them, supplementing human labor or speeding telecommunications, as well as sustaining the planet, here are five areas that demand our attention in the new year: 1. WEARABLES INCLUDING AR, VR, AND MR A full decade ago came Google Glass, but its adoption was hindered by concerns over privacy, safety, and cost. In 2014, Mark Zuckerberg predicted humanity’s adventures in the metaverse after Facebook acquired VR headset maker Oculus. Although neither of these came to pass, they have paved the way for major advancements in wearable technology, including weight, comfort, resolution, and haptic feedback.

Subscribe to the Compass newsletter. Fast Company's trending stories delivered to you daily Privacy Policy | Fast Company Newsletters

Body technology like smartwatches and health trackers has gone mainstream. Valued at $70 billion, the global wearable technology market is estimated at $230 billion by 2032. In the coming year, expect virtual, augmented, and mixed reality hardware to become increasingly integrated into areas from healthcare to law enforcement, in addition to gaming and entertainment. Doctors will be more equipped to monitor patients virtually, while public agencies can better assess the effective training of personnel in real time. 2. AUTOMOTIVE ADVANCEMENTS Composite materials made of sheet-molded carbon, an infinitely recyclable material, are beginning to be used for vertical support pillars, roof and underbody panels, and door and side frames. This lightweight solution ensures safety while making vehicles more sustainable, requiring less energy to propel and causing less damage to streets.

Solid-state batteries, already used in wearables, pacemakers, and radio-frequency identification devices like trackers, use solid electrolytes instead of liquid. This next-gen energy source offers significant benefits. Potentially safer than lithium-ion technology, it doesn’t pose the risk of explosion or fire; with its higher density, it accommodates more active materials to increase battery capacity in a smaller size. Another advancement is vehicle-to-grid (V2G), an intelligent charging system that enables high-capacity car batteries to serve as a backup energy source for the power grid. EV batteries are a cost-efficient form of energy storage. By 2030, there could be close to 250 million EVs globally, and with solar, wind, and other renewables steadily replacing dirty sources in the electrical grid, V2G tech saves cleaner energy watts that can be used by a homeowner or flow back to the grid to prevent outages. In working toward a smarter, more stable, and more flexible grid, automakers like Nissan are currently making V2G-compatible cars, with others hot on their heels. 3. ROBOTICS AND AI

Along with the automotive industry, responsible for nearly 30% of industrial robotics, complex machines are playing a greater role across agriculture and processing, medicine and hospitality. To support lower-cost deployment, software start-ups are entering this market and partnering with original equipment manufacturers to fulfill the specialized needs of small and medium-sized companies. In 2024, I think we will see easy-to-use software and intuitive user experiences that make robotics automation more accessible and equitable for non-technical users. While increasingly operating in a connected digital ecosystem to optimize performance, conserve energy, and save money, robotics will more fully incorporate the benefits of AI. This is best seen in its ability to manage variability and unpredictability, including for manufacturers and wholesalers dealing with millions of ever-changing products. AI algorithms can also give robots better physical precision in activities such as vision-based gripping, useful for warehouse settings, and extending into life-saving sectors like surgery and rescue work. 4. WIRED TO WIRELESS

advertisement

Thanks to the $81 billion C-band spectrum auction in 2021, Verizon, AT&T, T-Mobile, and other mobile carriers have been able to grow their nationwide coverage substantially. This has spurred the deployment of macro networks, as more than 80% of cellular connections begin and end indoors. With landlines being replaced by 5G wireless, converged networking is just now hitting its stride. By consolidating multiple wireless networks indoors, organizations can accelerate data speeds, share resources to improve network efficiency, and reduce costs. This can be optimized to meet diverse needs, from commercial users to first responders. The popularity of the Internet of Things (IoT) has increased demand for wireless charging and a more convenient way to power these networks. One emerging solution is magnetic resonance, where a coil inside a device resonating at the same frequency as a charger allows high levels of power to be wirelessly transferred, even across a big distance. A resonance charger is portable and efficient, eliminating the need for different chargers and cables, and serving many devices simultaneously. The next evolution of wireless charging seems to be here, as the Wireless Power Consortium just announced that the first Qi2 devices are nearly through the certification process. Qi2 is an open wireless charging standard that promises faster and more seamless wireless charging using a ring of magnets in both the device and the charger to ensure proper coil alignment.

5. SUSTAINABLE TECH From wearable consciousness and vehicle-to-grid capabilities to robotics and wireless efficiencies, there seems to be a common theme throughout these trends: sustainability. Each new generation of technology drives innovators and markets toward more environmentally clean solutions. The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) has warned that significant reductions in carbon dioxide are necessary to avoid the earth’s temperature rising to unmanageable levels. In 2024, expect companies to continue working toward goals that help prevent such an existential threat. For example, Google has configured its data centers to use half the energy than average. Apple has pledged carbon neutrality by 2030.