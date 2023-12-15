Today’s top business headlines: Chobani buys La Colombe, Cruise layoffs, and Pope Francis’ pitch for an AI treaty

Chobani makes a big purchase: A household name and leader of the Greek yogurt craze, Chobani exclusively told Fast Company that is now entering the beverage space after purchasing speacialty coffee roaster La Colombe for $900 million. Full story .

Elon Musk’s new chatbot accused of plagiarism: Grok, Musk’s new “politically incorrect” AI offering, is alleged to be sourcing some of its knowledge from ChatGPT. Though the platform’s technical staff maintains that Grok was not made using ChatGPT’s code, experts have predicted that we might see “model collapse”—where AI accrues its intelligence from other AI—since ChatGPT launched last November. Full story.

Meanwhile, Elon Musk has yet another new enterprise: While it can be argued that Elon Musk should focus on improving the state of some of his current ventures, the billionaire announced yesterday that he’s planning to launch a new university in Austin. Full story.

Mortgage rates drop notably after the Fed’s Wednesday press conference: The average 30-year fixed mortgage rate fell by nearly 0.5% following Fed chair Jerome Powell’s address to reporters, the lowest it’s been since May. So what does this mean for mortgage rates in 2024? Full story.