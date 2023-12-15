Why the housing market’s best deals are for new construction

The Barron’s Live episode with Burns, who probably understands the ins and outs of today’s housing market better than anyone, is a must-listen. Keep in mind that it was recorded a few weeks ago when the average 30-year fixed mortgage rate was still above 8%. (As of Thursday, it was at 6.62% ).

In response to the ongoing mortgage rate shock, builders across much of the country have adopted a strategic approach to stimulate home sales by offering so-called mortgage rate buydowns . Look no further than Lennar, a homebuilder ranked No. 119 on the Fortune 500, which presently promotes a “fixed [mortgage] rate of 4.75%” in Colorado .

How Burns summarized the new construction sector: “The homebuilders usually get around 12% to 15% of the [market share] . . . Right now they’re at 30% to 35% of the homes available to sell because there’s so little on the resale market. So if you relocated to Atlanta, you’re going to be looking at a new home because they are a higher share than what’s historically been available. So they’re taking market share. They also, the big ones, tend to own their own mortgage company or have a deal with a large mortgage company. They’ve done so well the past few years, and there has been so much price appreciation, that they can afford to buydown peoples’ mortgage rates. So if you bought that resale home you may be paying an 8% mortgage rate, but if you bought the new home they’ll offer you a 6.5% mortgage rate. That’s a pretty compelling reason to buy a new home.”

If builders, like Lennar, can juice up sales through rate buydowns, why aren’t they dramatically ramping up home production?

“Building homes and developing land is a very local game, and the cities have made it much more difficult,” Burns says. “Also there has been a lot of talk about cost increases on building homes, but cost increases of developing land have been even more. So most of my land developer clients are not growing, there’s not a lot of money going into land development. They need to build on land they are entitled to build on that has all the water and sewer. And there’s just not a lot of investment there. So homebuilders have had to start developing the land themselves, which is more expensive and more risky, and they’re trying to grow their business. At the same time—just about all them get our research, so I talk to a lot of them—they’re not stupid, they’re very smart, there is a 50% odds of a recession, mortgage rates are going up. ‘Am I [a builder] going to go crazy and buying up a lot of land and developing a lot of land right now? No, I’m going to manage my business very wisely.’ So that’s why we’re not seeing a lot of supply.”